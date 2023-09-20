A man has died at Goulburn South Caravan Park.
Emergency services, including police, ambulance and NSW Fire and Rescue were called to the Hume Street caravan park shortly after 4pm Wednesday, September 20.
Police confirmed a man had died at the complex and a police operation was underway to release and identify him.
The Goulburn Post understands the man was working underneath his bus when the jack collapsed.
More information as it comes to hand.
