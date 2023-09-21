Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

RFS crews protect home as rural outbuilding goes up in flames

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
September 21 2023 - 10:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RFS crews have extinguished a fire that broke out in a rural outbuilding near Tallong on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.