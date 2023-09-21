RFS crews have extinguished a fire that broke out in a rural outbuilding near Tallong on Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to the blaze on a property just after 9am on Warrima Drive, 4.2km northeast of Tallong.
RFS operational officer, Mitchell Butler said the main house was just 10 metres away. Four crews from Penrose, Wingello, Marulan and Tallong protected the home and went to work on what he described as a small outbuilding.
They extinguished the blaze by about 10am and remained onsite to monitor hotspots. Mr Butler said the building was made of asbestos and contained art supplies. Crews are undertaking decontamination.
