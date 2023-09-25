Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Marulan FC takes out Macarthur Football Association All Age Men Division 2 title

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated September 25 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marulan FC celebrating their Macarthur Football Association All Age Men Division 2 title at Nott Oval on Saturday, September 9. Picture by John Humphreys Photography.
Marulan FC celebrating their Macarthur Football Association All Age Men Division 2 title at Nott Oval on Saturday, September 9. Picture by John Humphreys Photography.

No matter what competition they play in, Marulan FC just keeps on winning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.