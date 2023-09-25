No matter what competition they play in, Marulan FC just keeps on winning.
Now, they are the Macarthur Football Association All Age Men Division 2 champions in their first season and captain James Will said the feat was incredible given the size of the club.
"Winning in the big smoke was a great achievement," he said.
"For a small club, that has nine sides from the u6s to mens, to go up against clubs with a whole lot more registered players than us is quite remarkable."
Heading into the grand final against the Narellan Rangers at Nott Oval on Saturday, September 9, Marulan FC knew it would be a difficult matchup as they had lost to the same opponent in the first round of finals.
However, Will said a tweak in tactics did the trick for his side.
"The last time we played them, they were very structured but we weren't, so they counter attacked us very easily," he said.
"We made a couple of positional changes in the midfield this time which messed up their game plan.
The match was tied at 2-2 for much of the contest, but the away side managed to pull away to a 4-2 victory thanks to their potency up front.
"It was great to come up on top and it felt good to get a bit of revenge for our major semifinal loss as well," Will said.
"Along with our midfield, our strikers did their job and our defence just shut everything down.
"I also don't think having the week off before the grand final did Narellan any favours."
The players in the Marulan squad have a special bond and Will said that was one of the reasons they were so successful.
"We've been together for four years now and everyone knows their role," he said.
"Most of the players are from Marulan and if they're from Goulburn, they used to live in Marulan.
"We all click together, have weekends away together and are pretty close with each other."
With this season being their first in the Macarthur League, Will said there was an obvious step up in level compared to the other competitions his side had played in.
"This league is definitely a lot better than the ones in Goulburn and the Southern Highlands," he said.
"It's a lot more competitive and if they change the rules, we'd even go up to Division 1."
For Marulan to play in the top division, they would need to have a reserve grade team as well, but that isn't possible.
They would need 40 players, but only have 15 at the moment.
Nonetheless, Marulan will be looking to strengthen their squad in the off season.
"We're trying to get a couple more players in key areas, but even if we don't, we'll still go well," Will said.
The Southern Tablelands Football Association congratulated the players on taking out the title.
