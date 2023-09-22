100 years on, the Country Women's Association (CWA) continues their hard work providing services to the women of Goulburn.
Friday, September 22 marked 100 years of CWA's presence in Goulburn.
ALSO READ:
"Goulburn CWA has accomplished a lot in its 100 years, in WWI they assisted with women who were needing support through childbirth, supplying them with sterile equipment to assist with the dangers of it," Dunedoo branch president Joy Beams said.
Commemorating the occasion, Ms Beams was the headline speaker at a celebration service held at St Saviour's Cathedral on September 21.
"It's really confronting to think that more women died as a result of childbirth than men did in battle and CWA Goulburn worked to combat that."
Ms Beams also highlighted the impact the group had on the fat for Britain campaign which consisted of people sending any fat from animals they slaughtered to CWA to melt down for the purposes of cooking and soap.
Guests of hounour included five members of the Prell family who are descendants of Ivy Prell who founded the branch in 1923.
CWA secretary Margaret Ranger has been part of CWA Goulburn for more than 30 years and said that the day was a nice way to celebrate the milestone.
"We had a lovely church service and a collection that will be going towards the domestic violence room at the Goulburn Play Station," Ms Ranger said.
Emcee Roy Bloomfield thanked everyone who took part.
"I want to thank you all for coming out to help us celebrate 100 years of this group in Goulburn," Mr Bloomfield said.
"This group has been running since the year Vegemite first got invented and we are proud to be part of it all."
Guests then headed to the Goulburn Workers Club for a celebratory lunch, followed by cake made by Ms Ranger, her mother and sister Helen.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.