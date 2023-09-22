A man found with a Taser and drugs in his car has been placed on a community corrections order and fined.
Steven James Grant, of Hope Island, Queensland, and formerly of Goulburn, pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit and possessing a prohibited drug.
The 35-year-old faced Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, September 20.
Solicitor Rob Boyd said his client had bought the Taser/torch online.
"When pulled over by police, he told them it was in the car and he had only ever used it as a torch but was aware it had a weaponry function because he had accidentally used the Taser on himself and seen the results," Mr Boyd said.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien replied that it was "odd to buy something with an electrical charge" if the accused was only using it to "illuminate darkness".
The court heard that police had pulled Grant over on Hume Street, Goulburn, on June 6, 2023, while doing speed checks. Upon searching the vehicle they had found the Taser/torch and a small bag of methylamphetamine, which Grant had also informed officers about.
Mr Boyd said Grant had struggled with homelessness and drug addiction. At the time of the offence, he was homeless and sleeping in his car and on the premises of a flooring company for which he worked. Mr Boyd said his client had since given up this job due to back problems.
"After this happened (the police charge) he thought he needed to change his life and moved to Queensland to live with his parents," Mr Boyd told the court.
Grant's father was in the court gallery to support his son.
Mr Boyd said Grant had sought help for his mental health and drug addiction. In addition his father was undertaking a counselling diploma and a family friend, employed in the mental health sector was also willing to help him.
"He (Grant) has been three months clean of drugs and has furnished urine test results to show this," Mr Boyd said.
The solicitor said his client had previously served three months of a 20-month prison term but was released in 2018 on a bond. Since then he had not committed any offences.
Mr Boyd asked that the matter be dealt with by way of a community corrections order.
Magistrate O'Brien said there "could be no other reason for acquiring a Taser other than to use it at some stage".
"I doubt you bought it to use it on yourself," he told Grant.
"I note you have struggled with drug addiction for some time and with decision making...This is not an example of good decision making."
The magistrate convicted Grant, imposed a nine-month community corrections order and ordered that the weapon be forfeited. He also fined the accused $200 for possession of an illicit drug.
"I urge you to continue your efforts to break your relationship with illicit drugs," Magistrate O'Brien said.
