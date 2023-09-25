Goulburn Post
Attend the Lilac City Festival and get involved in school holiday programs in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
September 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Take part in Lilac City Festival fun this week. Image by the Goulburn Post.
Take part in Lilac City Festival fun this week. Image by the Goulburn Post.

Goulburn Lilac Fairy Hunt

Hunt for fairies for Lilac

40 fairies have been crafted by local preschools, primary schools, Gill Waminda Aged Care and a local sewing school, Keeping In Step Sewing and that will be placed in local businesses and locations within the Goulburn Mulwaree region. Now, for $10 you can become an official Lilac fairy hunter by tracking them down and win a prize. All the money raised will go to assist with research for Cystic Fibrosis and those living with the condition. Tickets are available for purchase from Monday, September 25 at the Goulburn Visitor Information Centre. Email cfgoulburn@gmail.com. Phone 0490 118 506.

