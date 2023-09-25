The Goulburn District Art Society (GDAS) Annual Art Prize is on again and is open to all with the major art prize winner of $2000 to be selected by the judge from the winners of each section.Sections competed in are Oil, Watercolour/Pen and Wash, Acrylics, Drawing, Other Media, Miniatures, GDAS Members Only, and finally Photography, Digital Art. The First Prize in each painting section is $200 and the First Prize in each of the Photography and Miniature sections is $250.The Goulburn and District Art Society has a membership of dedicated artists whose aim is to foster art in Goulburn and its surroundings. It does this through regular painting days, workshops and exhibitions thus encouraging artists in their endeavours and bringing art to the attention of the general public.This Art Prize Exhibition for all entrants is on display for the whole long weekend so make sure you come and view some of the finest artwork made locally. The event will be taking place at 1 McKell Place, Goulburn from Friday, September 29 from 10am. Email goulburnartsociety@gmail.com. Phone 04121 85019.