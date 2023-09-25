40 fairies have been crafted by local preschools, primary schools, Gill Waminda Aged Care and a local sewing school, Keeping In Step Sewing and that will be placed in local businesses and locations within the Goulburn Mulwaree region. Now, for $10 you can become an official Lilac fairy hunter by tracking them down and win a prize. All the money raised will go to assist with research for Cystic Fibrosis and those living with the condition. Tickets are available for purchase from Monday, September 25 at the Goulburn Visitor Information Centre. Email cfgoulburn@gmail.com. Phone 0490 118 506.
The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening clinic provides free breast screening to women to support the early detection of breast cancer. The company is bringing their bright pink van to Goulburn to provide free mammograms for women of all ages. The van will be parked at 47 Braidwood Road from Monday, August 28 until November 24. Bookings are essential. Phone 13 20 50.
PCYC are running a variety of safe, fun, creative and inclusive school holiday activities for primary and high school aged youth throughout the school holidays. From pirate days and graffiti, to coding classes and skateboarding, there is plenty on offer. Getting a PCYC membership means access to 65 clubs across the country. PCYC Goulburn school holiday activities are run by qualified coaches that have a passion for working with young people in a sport and recreation environment. Drop your kids off for school holidays activities while you're on your 'staycation.' Pack a morning tea, lunch, drink bottle and hat but canteen facilities are available to pre- order lunch. The programs will be running from Monday, September 25. Email goulburn@pcycnsw.org.au. Phone 4822 2133.
Come learn about the endless possibilities that come with playing with paper. Goulburn Mulwaree Library are putting on a workshop that is based on Bunraku-style puppetry, a traditional Japanese form of theatre which involves three puppeteers working closely together to operate one puppet. Workshop participants will first work in groups to make a unique puppet out of paper. The workshop is $5 and will be taking place at 184/194 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Monday, September 26 from 1pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
Science centre Questacon are bringing an opportunity to learn about all things science these school holidays. The Science Circus is rolling into Goulburn for one day only with a pop-up science centre experience like no other. Come along to the Goulburn Recreation Area for an opportunity to spin yourself dizzy, test your reflexes, explore your fingertips under the microscope, and watch some spectacular science shows. The event is free but bookings are essential. The event will be taking place on Tuesday, September 26 at 45 Braidwood Road, Goulburn from 3pm. Email ScienceCircus@Questacon.edu.au. Phone 0409 353 639.
Youth Services are inviting highschool students to join them for their holiday program including a roller skating disco and movie night at the Goulburn Community Centre. Support for NDIS participants will be available. All activities are free with lunch included but operate at different times each day so please contact Goulburn Youth Services directly for further information. The activities will be running from Tuesday, September 26 at 155 Auburn Street Goulburn. Phone 4823 4838. Email emily.heales@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
Spend an afternoon building scrawl walk robots at Goulburn Mulwaree Library. Watch your robot create unique artworks as the vibrations from the motor make your robot walk. Work as a team to create a large artwork and test out pencils, pens and textas. Participants can then take their robot home for unlimited artwork possibilities. The workshop is $5 and is suitable for children aged eight years and over. The workshop will be taking place at 184/ 194 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Wednesday, September 27 from 2pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
Come to the Goulburn Club for a weekend of music, song, poetry, and good company. Tickets are $50 for the weekend or $65 will give you access to the Lilac Ball. The weekend will be kicking off on Friday, September 29 to Monday, October 2 at 19 Market Street, Goulburn from 5pm. Email dave@bushtraditions.org. Phone 0407 938 960.
Each year, the Goulburn Race Club hosts 20 race days. A full TAB, onsite bookmakers, bar and canteen facilities make the venue the perfect place to watch some of the best thoroughbred raising in country NSW. The next race day will be on Friday, September 29 from 12pm to 5pm at Racecourse Drive, Goulburn. Phone 4822 2222.
The Goulburn Lilac City Festival is Australia's longest continuously-run community festival. It was established in 1951 and has occurred annually, every October long weekend ever since. The festival is outdoors to celebrate Goulburn in the spring once again by welcoming a myriad of Carnival Rides, festival markets, music and busking, art display at the Goulburn Club, flowers, and heritage celebrations of Goulburn for the whole weekend not to mention the famous Lilac City Festival Parade. A traditional shop-front competition will have the City's Auburn Street dotted with lilac windows while the central Belmore Park will be green, blossoming and air abuzz.Proudly supported by Goulburn Mulwaree Council. The festival starts on Friday, September 29 to Monday October 2. Phone 04482 11839. Email goulburnlilaccityfestival@gmail.com.
The Goulburn District Art Society (GDAS) Annual Art Prize is on again and is open to all with the major art prize winner of $2000 to be selected by the judge from the winners of each section.Sections competed in are Oil, Watercolour/Pen and Wash, Acrylics, Drawing, Other Media, Miniatures, GDAS Members Only, and finally Photography, Digital Art. The First Prize in each painting section is $200 and the First Prize in each of the Photography and Miniature sections is $250.The Goulburn and District Art Society has a membership of dedicated artists whose aim is to foster art in Goulburn and its surroundings. It does this through regular painting days, workshops and exhibitions thus encouraging artists in their endeavours and bringing art to the attention of the general public.This Art Prize Exhibition for all entrants is on display for the whole long weekend so make sure you come and view some of the finest artwork made locally. The event will be taking place at 1 McKell Place, Goulburn from Friday, September 29 from 10am. Email goulburnartsociety@gmail.com. Phone 04121 85019.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly event that's open to all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five-kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode to have a time recorded. The next event is on Saturday, September 30 at Fitzroy Street, Goulburn from 9am. Email goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.
She- Masks Is choreographed and performed by Elizabeth Cameron-Dalman OAM. The performance is a performance drawing on traditions of mask, mime, dance and drama, evoking society's definitions of femininity and the limitations placed on women's behaviour and roles. Sanskriti, a School of Indian Performing Arts will be presenting traditional Kathak presentations led by Ms. Sakshi Kumar.Sakshi is a Masters of Kathak and has served as a Cultural Diplomat at Embassy of India in Kyrgyzstan for more than two years. She has performed in numerous festivals and also at President's House of India when Barack Obama visited Indian PM Narendra Modi in 2015.Kathak is a dance form originating from Northern parts of India and the group will showcase the Lucknow style of Kathak.Starting from an invocation, technical pieces of Kathak and a bhaav. The performance will be taking place on Saturday, September 30 at 163 Auburn Street at 2pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Start preparing your gardens to take place in the Goulburn Lilac City Festival. Even if you can't enter the competition, help promote the 72nd Goulburn Lilac City Festival by planting lilac trees and/or lilac themed and coloured plants in your gardens for the visitors to enjoy on the October long weekend. Entrants will be judged from Saturday, September 30. Email jpwaugh@bigpond.com. Phone 0428 298 157.
Come see a new play at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. The Russian Doll is a play about a child named Peter who plays with Russian dolls. Now he is facing the difficult task of placing his fiery mother Jan into care, the past is resurfacing. Add a dead cat that refuses to be buried, a 'Burning Man' who sets fire to everything, and the many layers of Peter and Jan's complex relationship start to unravel. The performance is at 163 Auburn Street On Saturday, September 30 from 7.30pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
The Bungonia Cafe by the Bungonia Progress Association is a not-for-profit event. All proceeds go to the Bungonia Progress Association and helps pay for the community hall. Delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. The breakfast is on Sunday, September 30 from 9am to 11am at the Bungonia Community Hall. Phone 0493 166 025.
The first Sunday of every month means Yarralaw Spring wines inviting the public to come taste local wines. Each wine available has been produced in the strawbale winery. The tastings on offer will be taking place at 133 Muffets Road, Quialigo on Sunday, October, 1 from 11am. Email admin@yarralawsprings.com.au. Phone 4844 7188.
"Hanging of the Quilts" comes to the Goulburn Soldiers Club. With trade tables, Freddie's Fabrics from Cobargo, Picton Patchwork, A private Amish Quilt collection, Thread Botanica and Best Dressed Bra comp all on offer for the day the gold coin donation to get in is an absolute bargain.This event is proudly supported by CanAssist and the Goulburn Mulwaree CWA. The event will be taking place on Saturday, September 30 from 10am at 15/17 Market Street, Goulburn. Email goulburn@canassist.org.au. Phone 0438 630 618.
The October 2023 Gallery on Track Exhibition is by local artist Bill Dorman. "Steeling Away" is a whimsical exploration of metal, heat and hammers. Dorman uses over five decades of artistic practice to create a distinctive and offbeat world, where walking boats and islands with long legs are filled with fungi figures. The exhibition will open on Sunday, October 1 from 10am at 5 Blackshaw Road. Phone 4822 7889. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com.
As part of the Festival of Regional Theatre, amateur theatre groups and regional artists from across NSW will perform in a Short One Act Play competition. Performances will range from 10-15 minutes each. With a mixture of original scripts and theatre productions this is sure to be an exciting celebration of regional theatre.Following the performances there will be an awards ceremony with cash and trophy prizes. Categories will include Best Production, Best Production - Junior Section, Best Original One Act Play Script, Best Actor, Best Actor - Junior Section and Best Director.Come down and celebrate regional theatre at its best! Performances start Sunday after a free sausage sizzle, and continue on Monday with Awards in the afternoon. The competition will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street on Sunday, October 1 from 1pm. Email lozandmike1@gmail.com. Phone 4823 4999.
The first Sunday of the month transforms the Goulburn Workers Club into a hub dedicated to country music. There is something for everyone and a large dance floor for all who love to dance. The next musical event will be taking place at 1 McKell Place, Goulburn. On Saturday, October 1 from 11.30am. Email lozandmike1@gmail.com. Phone 2748 4448.
World class musicians Ewa Pobocka and David Pereria bring a show consisting of the works of Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Kats-Chernin. The finale wraps up the four day long festival that celebrates all things classical music. Tickets are $40 each and $30 for concession. The musical event will be taking place at 160 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, October 1 from 3pm. Email enquiries@humecon.nsw.edu.au. Phone 4821 8833.
Character comedienne, Jude Bowler is bringing her latest show to Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. Nobody's muse, everybody's icon, a modern day Dietrich, bored and mad as ever presents originals and tunes from more modern muses. The show will be taking place on Sunday, October 1 from 8pm at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
