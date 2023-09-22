Goulburn Mulwaree Council has deferred a new community centre, estimated to cost $6 million.
A working party has recommended that the facility be built on the former council depot site at 2 Bourke Street.
But Mayor Peter Walker said now was not the time.
"We have to live in the real world," he said.
"We are looking at a special rate variation (application for a 40pc rise) so instead, we're proposing that current tenants at Bourke Street be given surety with a small amount of money used to upgrade the building."
A staff report to counciillors at their meeting on Tuesday, September 19 recommended that the community centre be delayed.
"As (working party) discussions progressed, it became evident that the cost of such a facility would be more than significant," the report stated.
"Given the current economic climate where available grant funding is diminishing and the need to ensure the council's ongoing financial sustainability, it was considered that the community centre project should be put on hold indefinitely, or at least until significant external funding becomes available."
Councillors agreed with the move. Staff will now prepare estimates for the Bourke Street building's upgrade for disabled access, additional toilets and fire safety.
Councillors were also told the community centre was not a permitted planning use at the Bourke Street premises, largely due to U3A's presence as an educational facility in the zoning. A building reclassification and change of use development application were required to rectify this and the upgrades were necessary to meet the national construction code.
A report on the upgrade costs would be brought back to councillors.
U3A Goulburn president, Brian Spilsbury junior, said he was pleased the council had confirmed Bourke Street as the preferred spot for a future community centre. The facility could be constructed beside the existing building, which U3A, Goulburn and District Arts Centre and the Gem Society would continue to occupy.
"I believe it's an excellent decision. It's a shame the community centre will be deferred but it's understandable," Mr Spilsbury said.
"We are assured we'll have long-term leases so we're here for the foreseeable future."
New leases will be mean individual groups can apply for grants funding improvements to their own areas, including for disability access.
U3A has been operating in Goulburn for 15 years, the last four at 2 Bourke Street. Mr Spilsbury said several hundred people participated in 36 classes seven days a week.
"We use every room in our area and we're very happy with it," he said.
However he welcomed a new community centre in the future, uniting all groups. Currently they are also housed at the Auburn Street community centre, with space also available at the council's building at 56 Clinton Street.
The working party, comprising Cr Walker, Cr Carol James and community representatives examined the Clinton Street and Auburn Street premises as alternative locations. A facility in Victoria Park, at the former Conolly's Mill on the corner of Blackshaw Road and Sloane Street, and the current police station were also considered.
All were discounted for various reasons, including limited space, expense, heritage and in the police station's case, "uncertainty as to whether it would "ever become available."
Bourke Street was favoured for its large site, which could accommodate a purpose-built community centre if some of the existing buildings were demolished. However a shuttle service would be needed from the CBD.
Draft concept plans by Goulburn architectural designer, Simon Croker, would also have to be revisited.
Cr Walker said he felt passionately about a community centre.
"If this takes eight to 10 years, so be it, but if grants or other opportunities come up, we'll be ready to go with a business case and development application," he said.
"...In the meantime we are giving three big users surety."
Also on Tuesday, the council renewed its lease on 155-157 Auburn Street, housing the current community centre, from for five years, backdated to July 1, 2023. The annual rent remains unchanged at $160,000 until June, 2024, with caps applied to CPI increases in subsequent years.
A further five-year renewal option is also included in the agreement.
