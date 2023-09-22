"I didn't expect it at all".
A Goulburn woman has been left grinning from ear to ear winning $150,000 on a scratchie.
It came as quite a shock after she thought the Instant Scratch-Its ticket was a $1000 win, but had in fact delivered her a life-enhancing $150,000.
ALSO READ:
The $10 Jumbo Crosswords Tasmania Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at Newsextra Goulburn.
The winning woman was still reeling from excitement when an official from The Lott reached out on the morning of Friday, September 22.
"I'm so pleased," she said.
The woman had held onto the ticket since Mother's Day before finally getting it checked.
The win has come at a perfect time for the woman as her and her family are planning an interstate trip.
She also plans on using it to pay off some bills.
"We will be financially smart and pay off some of our debt," she said.
"This is a great boost."
Newsextra Goulburn owners Peter and Allison Watt said they were absolutely overjoyed to have sold a top prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket to a local woman.
"This is excellent news. We've sold 16 major lottery prizes over 22 years of operating, but we haven't sold a top prize in five years since moving to our new location," Mr Watt said.
"There's no doubt this will be the start of our winning streak for Newsextra Goulburn, and we hope to grace more customers with wins in the coming months."
Mr Watt extended his congratulations to the lucky winner on behalf of the entire Newsextra Goulburn team.
In FY23, there were 147 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across The Lott's jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $12.1 million in top prizes.
During this same time, Instant Scratch-Its players enjoyed more than 27.15 million wins across all prize tiers worth more than $252.76 million.
This equates to more than half a million winners a week and $700,000 won on Instant Scratch-Its every day.
Every month, Instant Scratch-Its' 2nd Chance Draw gives you another chance to turn your eligible non-winning Instant Scratch-Its into a winner. Visit thelott.com to enter this month's 2nd Chance Draw.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.