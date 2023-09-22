Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

A Goulburn woman has woken up with $150,000 as she claims victory with a scratcher from Newsextra Goulburn

By Staff Reporters
September 22 2023 - 1:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newsextra at Goulburn Marketplace provided the winning scratchie. Image by Jacob McMaster.
Newsextra at Goulburn Marketplace provided the winning scratchie. Image by Jacob McMaster.

"I didn't expect it at all".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.