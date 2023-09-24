Probus South Pacific published an advertisement four years ago, looking to see if anyone was interested in starting a Probus club in town.
Having been part of the Probus club in Cootamundra, Bill and Helen Smith put their hand up in the blink of an eye.
That's how the Goulburn Combined Probus began.
"Our club has grown so much throughout the years," Bill said.
"There were five foundation members at the start and now we have about 30 members."
Those members gather round at the Goulburn Workers Club every fourth Friday of each month but on September 22, the club's fourth birthday was celebrated.
Club Vice president Peter Ogilvie hosted proceedings and although it wasn't the case during this occasion, the club normally invites a guest speaker to the meetings.
Guest speakers invited so far this year include member Rob Edwards who gave a talk about bees and Dianna and Warwick Bisset who spoke about wombats and Australian wildlife.
