"Even though we're all in different places, Goulburn will always be home to us because our roots are here."
That is why Sisy Sawyer decided to host a Barton family reunion at the Goulburn Soldiers Club on Saturday, September 23 where four generations of family members attend.
"I organised it because we're spread out everywhere and a lot of us haven't seen each other in a very long time," Mrs Sawyer said.
Her grandparents George Henry Barton and Grace Agnes McGee, met in Cumeragunja near Eucheka in Victoria before moving to Goulburn to look for work when they were married.
"They packed all their belongings on a horse and carted along the Hume Highway," one of George's grandsons Doug Barton said.
George was American, and Grace, who originated from Victoria and came from the Yorta Yorta tribe, was Indigenous.
The two gave birth to 18 children, of whom 17 were born in Goulburn.
There were nine boys and nine girls which included two sets of twins.
The two youngest, Peter and Lynette, attended the reunion and were much loved by everyone who attended.
Doug was born after George passed away, but said he heard stories of how he was a very respectable man.
"He would always dress well and would never swear in front of a lady," he said.
The reunion lasted for just under 12 hours.
