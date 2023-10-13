A hole in one was enough for Ryan Gardner to take home the inaugural Goulburn Plate at the Goulburn Golf Club on Saturday and Sunday, September 23 and 24.
"I was playing terribly," Gardner said, "but that lit the fire."
"It was the catalyst because I ended up birdying the sixth.
"Nine points in two holes was enough to get me across the line."
Dom Falk on the other hand, capitalised on perfect conditions to win the annual Goulburn Cup.
"Everyone comes here wanting to win, so I was just happy it went my way," he said.
The Cup, sponsored by First National Real Estate, was a stroke event while the Plate, sponsored by Electel Electrical Services was a stableford event.
This was the first year the Plate was incorporated with the Cup and Goulburn Golf Club captain Scott Nolan said the weekend was a huge success.
"It was a great weekend which attracted 83 players in the end," he said.
"We had 23 visitors from Coffs Harbour, Sydney, Canberra and other places.
"Everyone was impressed with the course considering we only had a couple of green staff.
"Our volunteers did such a good job that we had people from the Australian Golf Course commenting on how good our course was."
Nolan said the decision to combine the two competitions came about because the club wanted to have bigger fields.
"We also tried to build the club up and get a bit of a reputation," he said.
"We're going to keep running it in the future as long as there's interest in it.
Although the club doesn't make much profit from the event, Nolan said the local economy does.
"The town gets an injection out of it as visitors have to pay for accomodation, so they're spending money on the community," he said.
Goulburn Cup
Goulburn Plate
