Get your top hat and goggles ready, the Steampunk Victoriana Fair is back.
The fair will return to Goulburn's Historic Waterworks on October 14-15 for a weekend of retro-futuristic clothing, art, music, games and entertainment.
Steampunk has a cult following worldwide and is characterised by a combination of Victorian-era aesthetics and imaginative futuristic elements. Organisers say it's a glimpse into how a different world might look if the future had come earlier.
The fair is closing in on 10 years of history and will run for the ninth time since its introduction in 2014.
The historic machinery of the Waterworks provides a perfect backdrop for the weekend with an original 1883 Appleby Beam Engine and Galloway Boilers, as well as an 1866 Hick Hargraves & Co. Horizontal Engine which is the oldest of three left in the world.
Belts, pulleys, cogs and pistons all play an integral part in the aesthetic of Steampunk and the heritage-award-winning site will be beautifully juxtaposed with other-worldly costumes for the fair.
The Waterworks' Institution of Mechanical Engineers heritage award celebrated140 years since the construction of the Appleby Beam Engine along with commemorating the passing of Bruce Macdonald, restorer of the engine.
The site will be transformed to allow visitors to celebrate all things Steampunk, including an array of fantastic food and market stalls.
"Attendees are in for a very exciting weekend with an assortment of activities and demonstrations taking place," a spokesperson said.
"This will include free mini trackless train rides, teapot racing, free facepainting, pet and costume parades, clockwork circus, a Lieder Youth Theatre fire show at Belmore Park, the National Military Re-enactment Group, Enchanted Trove with mermaids, the return of popular New Empire ballroom ragtime dance orchestra and much more."
Steampunk Victoriana Fair Coordinator, Julianne Salway, is looking forward to the return of the Fair and many familiar faces, as well as plenty of new ones.
"It's time to dust off your top hats and re-string your corsets. We're buzzing with anticipation preparing for this year's Fair," Ms Salway said.
"We can't wait to see our loyal supporters and welcome new ones.
"Look out for our new dedicated Steampunk Victoriana Fair website - coming soon."
For more information on the Steampunk Victoriana Fair, visit: www.goulburnaustralia.com.au or the Steampunk Victoriana Fair Facebook page.
