Goulburn Mulwaree Council defers rail trail for grants

By Louise Thrower
September 25 2023 - 3:58pm
Cr Bob Kirk argues that while a Goulburn to Woodhouselee rail trail is unaffordable for the council currently, it's worthy of grant applications given the benefits. Picture by Louise Thrower.
A Goulburn rail trail has been placed on the backburner until grant funding becomes available.

