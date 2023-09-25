Goulburn Post
Vietnamese delegation tours Goulburn

By Staff Writers
September 25 2023 - 2:48pm
A Vietnamese delegation from Buon Ma Thout visited Goulburn on September 22 to see the sights and visit modern infrastructure like GPAC and the Aquatic Centre. Picture supplied.
A delegation of visitors from Vietnam visited Goulburn on September 22.

