Vietnamese delegation tours Goulburn

A delegation of visitors from Vietnam visited Goulburn on September 22.
Since 2019, Goulburn Mulwaree Council has enjoyed a formalised friendship with the People's Committee of Buon Ma Thout City, Dak Lak province.
Council said the agreement between the two cities was encouraging the promotion of cultural exchanges, consulting services and economic development opportunities.
The delegation were treated to a civic reception at council's chambers in Goulburn, before visiting some of the city's iconic landmarks.
The delegation along with councillors and staff also visited one of Goulburn's high schools.
A council spokesperson said the purpose of the visit had been to strengthen the relationship between the two cities as well as to give the Buon Ma Thout city the opportunity to explore some of Goulburn's state-of-the-art infrastructure like the Aquatic Centre and the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.
The spokesperson said council was delighted to welcome its friends from Buon Ma Thout back to Goulburn and hoped they enjoyed their visit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.