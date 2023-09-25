Seven RFS crews are tackling a fire near Collector.
The fire broke out on private property about 1.15pm on Lucky Pass Road, some 7km east of Collector.
RFS operational officer, Mitchell Butler, said the outbreak was moving slowly but was burning in heavily timbered country on the eastern side.
ALSO READ:
A dozer has been requested to assist containment on the eastern side. Other heavy plant is also on scene.
"The fire is burning to the north down a deep valley and crews are holding it on a trail," Mr Butler said.
The outbreak remains out of control and stands at four hectares. There is no threat to property. Mr Butler said the fire had started from an escaped pile burn
Meantime, crews have contained another fire at 167 Oallen Ford Road, which burnt 1.5 hectares. The cause is under investigation.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.