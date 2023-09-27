The job interview stood out for Mike Stone.
At age 14, the now Dalton man was interviewed by Goulburn Evening Post production manager, Col Daniel for an apprenticeship in the department. At the same time, he'd been offered two other jobs.
"Col said he was very impressed with my application but asked whether I rode horses. When I said yes, he replied: 'When do you start?'"
That and his honesty about a start date after he left school landed a compositing apprenticeship with the newspaper. He started in 1976 and left in 1980.
"Col impacted very positively on my life," Mr Stone reflected at a Goulburn Post reunion at the Workers Club on Saturday, September 23.
Some 25 former and current staff attended the gathering, including past editors John Thistleton, Maryann Weston, longtime photo journalists Darryl Fernance and Leon Oberg, and staffers Barry Williams, Pat Bourke, Helen Evans and Karon Jones.
Mr Stone, who was MC for the evening, said he was guided by the likes of Les Gelfius, and Col Daniel, while Barry Williams was "always a great source of fun and laughs" as production manager.
"Barry never said a bad word about anyone," he said.
Mrs Bourke in the front office "kept the young apprentices" in line and offered them a "guiding hand and sound advice."
"The Goulburn Evening Post impacted on us and the way we lived our lives. It was more than just an employer but gave us good quality skills to move on and do other things," Mr Stone said.
He and Helen Evans organised the reunion.
It arose out of 'The Posties' monthly social gathering she initiated six years ago. A group of former staff regularly meets at the Workers Club.
Equipped with a secretarial course, the then Helen Chalker applied for three jobs a year after leaving school.
"After all the interviews I said to my parents that of all the jobs I went for, the last one I wanted was at the Goulburn Evening Post," Mrs Evans said.
"It seemed like such an archaic office with old-fashioned typewriters. But I got the job and stayed and it was the best decision."
Mrs Evans worked in classifieds from 1973 to 1982 and returned in 1986 for a long stint up until her 2009 retirement.
She said it might not have been a "fancy environment" but everyone was great friends, she met interesting people and everyone had fun.
Jim Adams, a former compositor, recalled a very active social club and "the best Christmas parties."
He remembered his uncles, Col and Vern Daniel, the newspaper's comp room foreman and working directors, as "tough old blokes" whom he didn't backchat.
"I had an apprenticeship and learnt a good work ethic from them. Everyone got in and worked hard because you had to get the paper out on time," Mr Adams said.
He also recounted a "mysterious noise" upstairs one night in The Post's building at 199 Auburn Street. Upon investigating, there was "total silence" and an eerie feeling he'd just encountered his great-grandfather and Post founder, Thomas Daniel.
Barry Williams spent 49 years from 1956 at The Post and rose to become production manager.
"I enjoyed my time there. We had our ups and downs but made some firm friendships," he said.
John Thistleton came to The Post in 1980 from Leeton's Murrumbidgee Irrigator. Ray Leeson offered him a job as a C-grade journalist. Following a brief stint in Young, re returned to the newspaper in 1986 as sub-editor and became editor in 1988, following Mr Leeson's retirement.
Mr Thistleton said the change to AAP news was a significant moment in the newspaper's history. He noted with delight that former journalist, Andrew Drummond, who also attended the reunion, was now AAP editor.
Former editor, Maryann Weston recounted her dealings with Mr Leeson who was a formative influence on her career.
Longtime photojournalists Leon Oberg and Darryl Fernance reflected on the big, breaking stories like the Thredbo disaster, fire and floods, as well as changes in technology and equipment.
"Year after year the newspaper would take out awards...It was a good ride but a hard ride," he said.
Helen Esson arrived from Shepparton in 1998 and became an ad representative. Later, she became advertiser manager and then general manager.
"It was a great place with good people and they will always be part of my life. The Goulburn Post made an impression on me," she said.
