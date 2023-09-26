The organisation overseeing aged care quality standards in Australia has confirmed it is investigating the death of a man in an apparent hit and run after he walked out of a Goulburn aged care facility.
The 80-year-old Crookwell man had been on two weeks' respite when he walked out of Warrigal aged care facility at St Aubyn Road, Marys Mount, sometime after a 5pm dinner on Monday, September 11.
READ MORE:
A motorist found him lying in the centre of Middle Arm Road, some 2km away at 7.30pm that day and alerted emergency services. Police believed he'd been struck by a vehicle, which had not stopped.
Despite paramedics' efforts, the man died at the scene.
Now, the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission (ACQSC) is conducting enquiries.
A spokesman said ACQSC was aware of "an incident involving the death of a resident of Warrigal Care, Goulburn".
"We are looking into the circumstances and events leading up to and surrounding the incident," he said.
"We are aware that the death is the subject of an investigation by NSW Police and has been referred to the NSW Coroner. Commission staff have spoken to the individual's next of kin and our thoughts are with them.
"Aged care residents have a right to receive safe, quality care, and aged care providers have clear legal responsibilities to prevent, minimise the risk of, and respond effectively to any incidents that may impact residents. This is the focus of the Commission's enquiries in relation to this incident."
ALSO READ:
The spokesman said the Commission had sought information from Warrigal Care and would use this "to determine an appropriate course of action."
"If we find that the provider has not met their legal obligations, we will take action to hold them to account. If at any time the Commission identifies an immediate or severe risk to residents living at the service, we will move quickly to ensure that they are safe," the spokesman said.
Warrigal's executive leader, service integrated communities, Craig Smith, stated in a September 14 newsletter that the provider was conducting an internal investigation into the matter, which would "thoroughly examine any necessary changes to (Warrigal's) procedures or other practices" to "prevent recurrence of such incidents."
Warrigal has declined to answer The Post's questions about the incident. A spokeswoman said it was an "active investigation" and there would be no further comment.
Detective chief inspector Brendan Bernie said police had received some assistance from the community following an earlier public appeal for information.
They had called for any witnesses, anyone who was travelling along Middle Arm Road or surrounding streets at the time and people who had dashcam vision, to come forward.
DCI Bernie said investigations were still underway into the man's movements after he left the aged care facility and when he was found on Middle Arm Road. Warrigal Care was assisting enquiries.
He told The Post the man's injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle, but no vehicle had been identified.
The cause of the man's death will be a matter for the coroner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.