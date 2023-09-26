Goulburn Lilac City Festival Advertising Feature

Festival mascot and new bear in town, Lilah, with Claire (left) and Lucy (right) at the PCYC Lilac Light Disco. Picture supplied

Let the delicate perfume of blooming lilac's transport you to a time where they grew in abundance.



Lining Sloane Street, from the railway station, the lilacs once prompted travellers to associate Goulburn with the iconic purple flower.



It's no wonder then that the Goulburn Lilac City Festival, Australia's longest continually-run community festival, is a tribute to them.

This year, the annual October long weekend celebration is set to be as spectacular as ever.

"The Governor-General will be here to open the festival officially on the Saturday, and his wife, Linda, will be planting a lilac bush in the park in honour of the festival," said Paul Chalker, publicity and promotions officer.



Community unites

Each year, the festival works with as many community groups, charities, and local businesses as possible.

"It's a whole community festival for the people of Goulburn - it's their festival," Mr Chalker said.



This year, in a festival first, children can take part in the Lilac Fairy Hunt to raise money for Cystic fibrosis.



"There are 40 fairies in various businesses throughout Goulburn, which were made and donated by the knitters club," Mr Chalker said.

"Children can buy a booklet from the visitors information centre and go looking for as many fairies as they can. All the money goes back into Cystic fibrosis, and there are prizes to be won."

Returning after a show-stopping performance in 2022, is the very popular Battle of the Bands event.

"Last year was fantastic, there was a huge crowd," Mr Chalker said.



"We didn't expect the reaction we got from it, so we're excited to build on it again this year with two youth categories and the involvement of the local Mulwaree Youth Council."

Perhaps the biggest show of community spirit over the weekend is the spring-themed parade on Sunday, which unites locals old and young.

"We'd love for everybody to be involved in the parade, either lining the street or participating," president Carol James said.



"If you've got a costume, it's a matter of just dressing up, or if you want to decorate your car, bike, wheelchair, scooter - we'd love to see you in the parade."



In between chasing fairies and parading, there is a plethora of events to occupy your whole long weekend.



In Belmore Park, make a flower crown with Bek's Bloomz on the Sunday, and admire the restoration of the original Lilac City Festival Chocolate Wheel while winning prizes. There will even be a free brunch available on Monday.



From Friday evening through to Monday afternoon, Joylands Carnival will be the place to go for fun, adventure, food and laughter.

Following tradition

1952 was a significant year for Goulburn and the Commonwealth.



The Goulburn Lilac City Festival was first opened by the Governor-General, and Queen Elizabeth II was crowned monarch.

In line with Queen Elizabeth's reign, each year the festival has anointed a Lilac Queen.

"Next year, however, we're looking for a male sovereign, because we now have a King in place," Ms James said.

"It will be a very exciting change for us."