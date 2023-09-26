Goulburn Post
Transport for NSW plans to demolish former Tarago station master's cottage

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 26 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 4:16pm
A former station master's cottage at Tarago is not listed on the State Heritage Regiser, unlike the nearby railway station. Transport for NSW wants to demolish the cottage. Picture by Louise Thrower.
A government department's decision to demolish a historic former station master's cottage at Tarago has enraged some sectors of the community.

