A government department's decision to demolish a historic former station master's cottage at Tarago has enraged some sectors of the community.
Some 20 residents were advised by Transport for NSW (TfNSW) at a meeting on Wednesday, September 20 that demolition was the preferred option for the lead-contaminated structure at 106 Goulburn Street.
It comes amid questions over why the Tarago railway station is listed on the State's Heritage Register, but not the station master's cottage. Such a listing affords it protection.
Resident Paige Davis also branded the meeting as "disgusting" for the fact that two police officers stood at the back of the room throughout.
TfNSW had requested their presence but declined comment on the reason.
"Their mere presence in full uniform, with weapons, felt like a threat..(It was) a move intended to intimidate the community into silence," Ms Davis said.
She told The Post that she and others had requested during a February consultation for the building to be used for the community's benefit. Ms Davis said TfNSW representatives told people at Wednesday's meeting that they could still propose uses, provided they were received within three weeks.
But Ms Davis and another resident said TfNSW then reversed this statement and stated the organisation was demolishing the building.
A TfNSW declined comment on this but said six people had lodged online responses and 12 attended a drop-in session as part of February consultation.
"Further to (that) consultation, Transport determined the most suitable outcome was to demolish the cottage and for the land to be resumed into the rail corridor," a spokesperson said.
"Transport acknowledges the community's sentiment to retain the cottage for community purposes. However, as advised at the community session last week in Tarago, Transport will be proceeding with our preferred option of the cottage's demolition."
Goulburn Mulwaree Council has also advocated retention for community use. Mayor Peter Walker, deputy mayor Steve Ruddell and environment and planning director, Scott Martin, attended the meeting.
Ms Davis questioned why TfNSW had conducted the consultation at all.
"In March they said they'd go away and think about it. On Wednesday they told us no one had come to them with a firm proposal so they were going to knock it down," she said.
"We were under the clear impression they were coming back to us on the proposals so there was outrage in the meeting."
TfNSW discovered the cottage was lead contaminated in 2019. It came after the organisation's construction of a nearby rail siding but TfNSW has not accepted this soil disturbance as a direct cause.
Nevertheless, they relocated a family living in the cottage to Goulburn after a child was found to have 10 to 15 times the safe exposure limit.
Residents said TfNSW had not supplied requested costs on lead remediation versus demolition. The department also declined to answer The Post's questions on this point.
However, in a presentation, a representative said removing all the lead stockpile from the corridor, including that recovered during a siding's construction, would cost $6.1 to $7.1 million.
The cottage is part of a historic railway precinct. The railway station and goods shed are listed on the State Heritage Register but the cottage is not. Residents believe this is an oversight and are seeking clarification.
TfNSW "noted" these concerns.
"Transport has committed to review the community's heritage appraisal and will provide feedback to the community in this regard to ensure all heritage aspects have been fully considered," a spokesperson said.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said she supported the community's sentiment regarding the cottage.
"(Wendy... has written to Minister for Transport, Jo Haylen, to express this support and seek clarification. We await the Minister's reply," a spokesperson said.
A Heritage NSW spokeswoman confirmed the roadside station building and goods shed was included on the State Heritage Register but the former station master's cottage was not considered as part of the listing.
"There are no current plans to have it included," she said.
Mayor Peter Walker said he did not understand why the caretaker's cottage wasn't also listed on the State Heritage Register.
"TfNSW is engaging with Heritage NSW to get clarity on this and residents are also actively pursuing whether it should be on the Heritage Register," he said.
"...I, as mayor, would like to see TfNSW and the community come to an agreed solution for the village's betterment."
He also understood that residents still had the chance to propose a community use for the cottage.
Ms Davis said a village plan acknowledging Tarago's history had been adopted several years ago yet plans were underway to demolish one of its heritage buildings.
"It feels like we are being shafted," she said.
