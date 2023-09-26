Wingecarribee Shire Council will decommission the "unauthorised" trails on Mount Gibraltar Heritage Reserve, which are at the centre of a divisive community dispute.
News the trails would be immediately closed was delivered to an ordinary meeting of the council on Wednesday, September 20.
A draft Review of Environmental Factors [REF] concluded that "augmentation of the track would be required to minimise erosion and avoid private property", and that under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, "further specialist studies of significant financial and time investment" would be required for a determination that allowed for the trails' continued use.
Council's assets manager Shaun Robinson penned the report, put forward for consideration of the council and its administrator, Viv May, on Wednesday.
Mr Robinson's presentation to the council followed a public submission by a number of community members, including local teen Tavish McPherson, who said he was concerned that his words continued to fall on "deaf ears".
He said he and his peers had tried to do everything that had been asked of them: "We're committed, and we want to work with council to work this out."
"I've said this multiple times but these trails have been here for 20 years and any environmental harm would have been discovered in that time," Tavish said.
"On behalf of all the riders I would like to emphasise the complete and utter waste of time this past six months has been for us."
Tavish's mother Janine spoke next. She said that while the council had a commendable intention of aiming to support youth programs and activities, its commitment to the youth population was "questionable".
"The council's action has not aligned with this," Ms McPherson said.
She went on to "demand answers" for the mountain bike riders of the Gib, which fall into the age of 12 to 24 years.
"How does this align with the council's policy of supporting them, and why has the recommendation for further support not been pursued?" Ms McPherson said.
"Where is the council's tangible support for the youth's aspirations and demands for greater opportunities?"
Ms McPherson said the group was "seeking transparency" on how the environmental levy was being utilised, and how rate payers were engaged on decisions regarding environment conservation.
"We demand financial reports from the past five years to account for the allocation of the environmental levy," she said.
"What precisely is the allocation of this levy, and why are ratepayers excluded from these important decisions?"
She asked the council why funds had not been allocated to support youth gravity riding through service providers, and demanded an explanation for the suggestion that young riders leave the shire to pursue their recreation.
"How does this align with council's youth engagement policy?"
She urged the council to consider the lasting implications of its choices.
"We implore the council to preserve the longstanding track for the riders, while concurrently devising plans to address the broader community's needs," Ms McPherson said.
"Neglecting the wellbeing of our youth and erasing their beloved activities could yield severe consequences, not easily forgotten by the community."
In closing, Ms McPherson told the council the boys at the centre of the dispute were spending their weekends at home and indoors, playing mountain bike riding games on a gaming device.
"Is this what we want?" she said.
Despite her pleas, and the case put by some dozen other residents at the same meeting, the trails will be decommissioned.
Mr Robinson introduced the report, which called on the council to decommission "unauthorised" trails to the northeast of Mount Gibraltar Heritage Reserve.
He said the draft REF was to answer the question about whether or not the trails had an environmental impact on the Gib reserve.
"The conclusions can be seen through three primary points: the two side trails that cross the creek are deemed to be of significant environmental impact in their current form, and can't be approved through the REF, and as such require closure and decommissioning," Mr Robinson said.
"Point two: there is an upper section of the track outside of the section most heavily used that is approximately about 50 metres within private property, and because the REF can only be used on public area it does require closure and decommissioning.
"For the remaining sections of the track the draft REF identifies that to reach a final stage of determination, several specialist studies and track augmentation would be required to enable even just the possibility of a final determination of no significant impact," he said.
For these reasons, council moved to immediately close the trails.
The move has been welcomed by WinZero's Gaye White, who said the Reserve boasts "a rich history intertwined with environmental preservation".
"This pristine reserve proudly holds three state heritage listings, including one specifically acknowledging its invaluable contribution to biodiversity," Ms White said.
"The REF unveiled the substantial environmental implications of the unauthorised mountain bike track, raising doubts about the feasibility of formalising an approved trail in the area.
"Although not classified as a threatened ecological community [TEC], this region is recognised as a potential habitat for endangered fauna, including iconic species such as Koalas and Southern Greater Gliders," she said.
According to Ms White, the area provides suitable feeding and potential breeding grounds for these species, and boasts numerous large diameter trees and hollow bearing trees.
"This underscores the ecological importance of the region, particularly in supporting the needs of these threatened fauna," she said.
"Beyond fauna and heritage sites, the unauthorised mountain bike track has inflicted environmental damage through excavation and soil movement encroachments into tree protection zones, potentially compromising structural root zones.
"The track also involves sections with cutting and filling of varying depths, placing several trees at risk of harm," she said.
Ms White welcomed the council's "unequivocal commitment" to addressing the harm caused by the unauthorised bike track.
"This represents pivotal steps toward the restoration and preservation of the affected areas, not only for the sake of biodiversity, but also to protect the cultural heritage of the region," she said.
"The development of a Natural Area Recreation Strategy will consider the need to balance recreational activities with environmental and heritage conservation."
The motion, endorsed at Wednesday's meeting, called on the council's general manager, Lisa Miscamble, to ensure "there is continued monitoring of illegal track construction, and usage at the Mount Gibraltar Bike Track, especially during weekends and public holidays".
The final costs of the studies associated with the illegal use of the Reserve and its decommissioning will be reported with the next financial quarterly statements. And options for mountain bike facilities will be considered through the Natural Areas Recreation Activities Strategy.
Council officers will continue to collaborate with local mountain bike riders to "ensure that any selected site and future mountain bike facility is fit for purpose, and provides opportunity for partnering in track creation and maintenance".
An updated Youth Strategy and Action Plan 2016-26 is to be reported to council by December. Ms Miscamble will also continue to research the Welby Tip site, as a possible location for future mountain bike riding infrastructure.
