Hume Highway single-vehicle crash closes one northbound lane

Update Tuesday 6.10pm
The northbound lane of the Hume Highway, north of Marulan, has been re-opened following an earlier crash.
Tuesday 5.40pm
Motorists are urged to allow extra travel time due to a Hume Highway crash near Marulan.
An ambulance media spokesman said multiple paramedics were on the scene of the single-vehicle crash, north of Marulan near its intersection with the Old Hume Highway and just south of Murphys Lane.
He said it appeared the car, containing three occupants, had rolled just after 5pm and landed near the median. Paramedics were treating two females and a male for minor injuries.
A police media spokesman said all patients were conscious and breathing and were out of the vehicle.
A small amount of debris is on the road and the RFS is onsite.
One northbound lane remains closed.
