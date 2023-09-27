Goulburn Post
Goulburn Hospital accepts delivery of Supertees, disguising medical garment as superhero costumes

By Staff Writers
Updated September 27 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 12:57pm
Isla Crotty is checked over, while wearing a Captain Marvel themed Supertee. Almost 100 of the cleverly disguised medical garments have been donated to Goulburn Hospital. Picture supplied.
Thousands of Aussie kids who are sick in hospital will receive a specially designed medical garment, designed as a superhero costume thanks to a partnership between children's charity Supertee and Salesforce.

