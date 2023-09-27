Thousands of Aussie kids who are sick in hospital will receive a specially designed medical garment, designed as a superhero costume thanks to a partnership between children's charity Supertee and Salesforce.
This will include kids getting treatment at Goulburn Hospital, which recently received a shipment 96 of the medical garments disquised as either Captain Marvel or Captain America shirts.
Volunteers from Salesforce's Australian head office in Sydney helped pack two-thousand Supertee garments, with personalised, hand-written notes, in the biggest packing event the charity has held to date.
Supertee is the brainchild of Jason Sotiris, a tradesman whose daughter was diagnosed with cancer at just one year old.
He noticed his daughter would become distressed when her clothes became tangled in the lines attached to her tiny body and knew there had to be an easier way.
"The idea for the Supertee came to me while comforting my daughter Angela who was being treated for a cancer called Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis and I felt helpless not being able to do the simple task of putting clean clothes on her with IV drips, chest monitor cables and central lines making it impossible," Mr Sotiris said.
The Supertee is a practical and fun way to make the lives of children in hospital that little bit easier, featuring evenly placed press studs for bypass tubes and lines, and underarm access for thermometers, they are also PET scan and MRI friendly.
There is also easy to access areas under the shoulders, which allow for tests and temperature checks in a less invasive way for kids.
Mr Sotiris says he has a simple dream for all kids who have to visit hospital: "to have a Supertee available for every child that needs one and grants like this, from Salesforce, really make that possible".
"So far more than 13,000 Supertees have made their way into hospitals around Australia giving already brave children additional courage, but our dream is to help bring out the Captain America and Captain Marvel in all children in hospital," he said.
It's a special feature of the latest range of Supertees with backing from Marvel and even a special video message to kids from Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel).
