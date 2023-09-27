Goulburn Post
Clegg and Brennan face off in Goulburn churches forum on Voice referendum

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
September 27 2023 - 4:34pm
Two Goulburn churches are cutting through a sometimes "toxic" debate about the Voice referendum by holding a community forum.

Senior journalist

Senior journalist

Local News

