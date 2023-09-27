Two Goulburn churches are cutting through a sometimes "toxic" debate about the Voice referendum by holding a community forum.
Saint Nicholas Anglican church and Goulburn Presbyterian church will host the event at 'Saint Nick's' on Saturday, October 7 from 1pm to 2.30pm.
It will includes speeches by Jesuit priest, author and human rights lawyer, Father Frank Brennan AO for the 'yes' case and Goulburn based barrister, Louise Clegg, who has a particular interest in constitutional law, on the 'no' case. Ms Clegg is also a board director in the corporate and not-for-profit sector. Like Father Brennan, she gave evidence to a joint select committee on the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament earlier this year.
On Saturday, October 14, Australians will be asked to vote yes or no on the following question:
"A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
Rector of Saint Nicholas church, The Reverend Paul Davey, and Goulburn Presbyterian Church pastor, Mike Adams, will host the forum a week out from the referendum.
"With the debate turning increasingly toxic, this community forum provides members of the public with an opportunity to hear from both sides in a restrained and respectful way," The Reverend Davey said.
"Our parish's position on the Voice is neutral; we neither advocate yes or no. This is a debate over how to help a section of the community. The Bible is silent on this issue and Christians can therefore legitimately differ."
He hoped people would take up the opportunity to hear "cogent" cases for and against in a "respectful, safe and neutral environment."
The Reverend Davey said his parishioners' views spanned "the full gamut" and his church had only ever encouraged mutual respect for differing opinions.
The churches often collaborate on initiatives and are offering the forum as a "community service."
Pastor Mike Adams said his church did not hold a position on the Voice referendum but just wanted people to listen to both sides and vote in "an informed way."
"We trust that whatever the decision is we can continue to be united as a country and find a way forward," he said.
Pastor Adams will emcee the forum. Father Brennan and Ms Clegg will each speak for 20 minutes. This will be followed by a Q&A session. People can submit questions on the day via an app accessed through a QR code. Attendees can also vote on the questions they want answered through the app, enabling them to be elevated in priority based on popularity. The questions will be moderated.
Afterwards, Mulwaree Aboriginal Community Inc public officer, Jennie Gordon, will distribute information on the 'yes' campaign, and Geoff Pearson will hand out material on the 'no' campaign.
"I hope the community will be encouraged by this forum," The Reverend Davey said.
"It is not part of our core activity but we are doing it as a service to the community."
Saint Nicholas Church is located at 17 Kinghorne Street, Goulburn, and all members of the community are welcome.
