The short plays promise to be an entertaining night of live theatre. They tell stories of a young witch's apprentice undergoing trials and battling her clumsiness. Two old hippies go on an epic adventure on a tandem bike to steal the crown. A queen is quadruple-crossed by her own loyal servants. A family road-trip around Australia is threatened by an out-of-control quokka. One young girl solves a crime and helps break a terrible drought. Two hungry raccoons must learn to survive in a new clean world.

