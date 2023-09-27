Goulburn Post
Goulburn Performing Arts Centre set to host Mighty Playwrights

September 27 2023 - 5:25pm
Six Mighty Playwrights from Goulburn and district, pictured here with their mentors, will bring their plays top life at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre in October. Picture supplied.
The Lieder Theatre is bringing six locally written plays to life in October as part of Mighty Playwrights.

