The Lieder Theatre is bringing six locally written plays to life in October as part of Mighty Playwrights.
Working in collaboration with local schools, Goulburn Mulwaree Library, Hume Conservatorium, and Goulburn Regional Art Gallery, the multi award-winning Mighty Playwrights program continues to elevate the voices of young creative storytellers, guiding them to craft their own ideas into original stage plays.
It is the only program of its kind in Australia, connecting regional schools, public libraries, and community theatre. A spokesperson says it will be "truly spectacular night of theatre that will "surprise in its depth, humour, and impact."
The performances are aimed at the entire family. Some of the Lieder Theatre Company's most experienced actors, directors, and designers will provide a fantastic theatrical experience, celebrating the work of some of Goulburn's youngest creative writers.
This year's Mighty Playwrights, aged just 10 to 12 years, are: Audrey Dabin from Goulburn Public School; Daniel Robinson from The Crescent School; Felicity Osei-Danso from Tambelin Independent School; Jack Gundry from Tarago Public School; Lexie Price from Goulburn East Public School; and Rosalie Brown from The Home School Network.
The young playwrights have spent eight weeks working with a mentor to create their play scripts, using only their own ideas and creativity.
"The stories they have created are full of humour, drama, tension, and fun. All the same things you'd expect to see in a smash hit movie or theatre production anywhere in the world," a spokesperson said.
The short plays promise to be an entertaining night of live theatre. They tell stories of a young witch's apprentice undergoing trials and battling her clumsiness. Two old hippies go on an epic adventure on a tandem bike to steal the crown. A queen is quadruple-crossed by her own loyal servants. A family road-trip around Australia is threatened by an out-of-control quokka. One young girl solves a crime and helps break a terrible drought. Two hungry raccoons must learn to survive in a new clean world.
A team of four directors, 11 actors, and 11 technicians and designers from the Lieder Theatre Company is transforming the play scripts into full-scale stage productions, complete with lighting, original music, and all the ceremony and excitement of any major theatre production.
The productions include original music and soundscapes composed by the Mighty Tunesmiths from Hume Conservatorium and original illustrations from Goulburn Regional Art Gallery's Afternoon Art Club students.
Mighty Playwrights will be held from October 12 to 14 at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are available at https://www.goulburnpac.com.au/Events-directory/Mighty-Playwrights-2023
