The group exhibition All Light, all air, all space, curated by Gallery Director Yvette Dal Pozzo, featured works by D Harding, Rosalie Gascoigne, Megan Cope, Cameron Robbins, Bonita Ely and Rebecca Mayo. This exhibition is nominated in the category 'Exhibition Projects' for Small Galleries.



The Window, an ongoing engagement and exhibition project where the Gallery invites artists, writers, curators and arts supporters from the community and beyond are invited to select works from the Gallery's Permanent Collection to display. This project is nominated for in the category 'engagement program' for medium organisations.

