Goulburn Regional Art Gallery nominated in IMAGinE awards

September 27 2023 - 6:02pm
Goulburn photographer, Tina Milson, curated an exhibition in The Window series in 2022. The program has been nominated for a 2023 IMAGinE award. Picture by Louise Thrower.
The Goulburn Regional Art Gallery has been announced as a nominee in three categories of the 2023 IMAGinE Awards.

