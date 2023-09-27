The Goulburn Regional Art Gallery has been announced as a nominee in three categories of the 2023 IMAGinE Awards.
The awards highlight the "resilience, innovation and creativity of museums, galleries and Aboriginal cultural centres" and recognise the people who work in them.
"It is so wonderful to be recognised as a nominee in three categories for the 2023 IMAGinE awards," gallery director Yvette Dal Pozzo said.
"The Gallery is working at a really high standard, developing original exhibitions and unique engagement opportunities. It is an exciting period where we are successfully elevating the voices of local artists as well as bringing innovative works from leading artists from around Australia to Goulburn.
"The IMAGinE Awards provides a great platform to celebrate with industry peers from museums and galleries across NSW, recognising the creativity, impact and innovation in the sector and the positive impact galleries have on their communities."
Goulburn Mulwaree council CEO Aaron Johansson said he was thrilled with the nominations.
"This is a recognition of the calibre of the Gallery in bringing high quality art exhibitions, experiences and education outcomes to the community. With over 40 years of history, the Gallery is an important pillar of our creative landscape," he said.
The awards presentation night will take place at Sydney Modern, Art Gallery of NSW on Wednesday, November 28.
