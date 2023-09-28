Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Bulldogs Katrina Fanning Shield girls falter due to injuries

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated September 28 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 5:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Goulburn Bulldogs Katrina Fanning Shield side in action against the West Belconnen Warriors. Picture supplied.
The Goulburn Bulldogs Katrina Fanning Shield side in action against the West Belconnen Warriors. Picture supplied.

If it wasn't for injuries resulting in a lack of players for the Goulburn Bulldogs tackle side, they would have had a big chance of being the Canberra Region Rugby League's Katrina Fanning Shield (KFS) champions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.