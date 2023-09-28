If it wasn't for injuries resulting in a lack of players for the Goulburn Bulldogs tackle side, they would have had a big chance of being the Canberra Region Rugby League's Katrina Fanning Shield (KFS) champions.
The girls had a great first half of the season which saw them qualify for the top tier with six rounds left.
Being in the top four allowed them to be in the running for the title, but injuries forced them to forfeit two of their final three matches.
READ ALSO:
Despite missing out on finals, Bulldogs KFS coach Duncan Gray said that didn't mean it was a disappointing season.
"We had a fairly successful season," Gray said.
"To be in the top four was a great effort, but it was a shame we missed out on semifinals because we weren't able to field a side towards the end of the season due to injuries," he said.
"We beat the eventual champions in the West Belconnen Warriors twice this year which was encouraging."
Reflecting on the season from start to finish, Gray said he noticed a big improvement in team chemistry and team morale.
That made his time very enjoyable.
"It's been good fun this year," Gray said.
"I really enjoyed watching the girls develop, especially the younger ones.
"It was also great to see young talent come along like Krystal Blackwell who was selected to play for the North Queensland Cowboys in the NRLW as a result of her performances."
Annika Picker was the top points scorer for the Bulldogs with 16 points and eighth overall in the competition.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.