It was tight all night, but the Goulburn Stags has beaten MBK United to take home the Southern Tablelands Football Association's All Age Women's competition trophy.
There was very little to separate the two sides at the Goulburn Workers Arena on Saturday, September 23, but a well slotted goal from Paula Sapio was the difference in the end.
"I didn't think I was going to get the pocket, but my teammates told me to shoot and that's what I did," Sapio said.
READ ALSO:
Stags captain Tilly Rose, who led from the front with a women of the match performance, said she thoroughly enjoyed the final and put the victory down to being strong in the back and being well prepared.
"It was a really fun match to be a part of," she said.
"It got pretty physical towards the end and it felt close the whole time.
"MBK had some really good chances, but our defence stood strong to keep them out.
"I think the thing that worked in our favour was having a game plan and sticking to it all match.
"We always knew what we were aiming to do."
Despite being disappointed with the result, MBK United coach Kayla Webb said her players could hold their heads up high because there was nothing wrong with the effort and the performance.
"It was a great effort from both sides and we knew it would be tough," Webb said.
"I can't complained about how we played and we were unlucky in the end."
Webb felt the thing that gave the Stags an advantage over her side was the their team chemistry.
"They've been together for a lot longer unlike us and I think that made a really big difference," she said.
"They had a lot of the team morale that we lacked a bit."
It was a pretty good day for the Stags, with their u13 boys and u14 girls won their grand finals as well, beating Marulan 1-0 and the Foxes 4-0 respectively.
However, the u15 boys lost 2-1 to Crookwell/Workers.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.