Goulburn Stags take home the All Age Women's competition trophy

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated October 1 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
Goulburn Stags celebrating their Southern Tablelands Football Association's All Age Women's title. Picture by Burney Wong.
It was tight all night, but the Goulburn Stags has beaten MBK United to take home the Southern Tablelands Football Association's All Age Women's competition trophy.

