Martial artists have done themselves in a tough tournament recently.
About 100 competitors, aged from five to 55, took to the mat at the Goulburn Martial Arts Academy (GMAA) for the Chan Hun International Taekwondo Federation (CHITF) NSW Titles on Saturday, September 16 and local athletes won medals galore.
The event consisting of jiu-jitsu, taekwondo and modified MMA attracted entrants from the ACT and Sydney and GMAA director Craig Harmer said it was a great day to be a part of.
"Many people attended our first competition since the first COVID-19 lockdown and it was good to see the Goulburn competitors do really well," he said.
"Our team finished second overall with eight golds, seven silvers and three bronzes in taekwondo and nine golds, 11 silvers and four bronzes in the jiu-jitsu.
"Jiu-jitsu was an interclub challenge within our organisation while beginners did modified MMA."
The gi jiu-jitsu, no-gi jiu-jitsu and modified MMA were done in a round robin style and Harmer said that allowed competitors to take part in a lot of matches.
"Everyone managed to get in a lot of match practice which was exactly the reasoning behind hosting the event," he said.
He also said it "was an attempt to get them motivated into branching out into the sport".
"We also wanted to get those unsure about competing and travelling away to compete."
Harmer expressed his gratitude to all the competitors, coaches, and families from Choong Moo, Hwarang, Tams Mudo, Il Shim and Team GMAA for making the titles a huge success.
"Their dedication, sportsmanship and undeniable passion for martial arts shined through," Harmer said.
Hayden Ellis and Jimmy Gill received their brown belts on the day while Michael Weaver received their black belt.
