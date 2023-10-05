Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Stockmen crowned Canberra Region Rugby League's U12 league tag girls premiers

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated October 5 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

David Ridland's daughter wanted to play league tag this year, but her Canberra Region Rugby League side needed a coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.