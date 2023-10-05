David Ridland's daughter wanted to play league tag this year, but her Canberra Region Rugby League side needed a coach.
He took charge of the Goulburn Stockmen U12 League Tag girls at the end of April and remarkably led them to a premiership five months on following a thrilling 26-24 win over the West Belconnen Warriors at Seiffert Oval on September 9.
"They weren't going to have a coach, so I put my hand up," Ridland said.
"I'd never coached a footy team heading in, so I went by what I learned watching on last year and looked up a few drills to start the season."
Trailing 10-0 after 10 minutes, the Stockmen looked to be in strife, but the girls never let their heads drop and managed to get on the board just before halftime to get themselves back in the contest.
It was tit for tat for most of the second half, but the girls finished strongly to take out the title.
"It went right down to the wire," Ridland said.
"I knew they could do it as long as they kept their cool and that's exactly what they did."
Tori Douglass who was named player of the match.
Making finals looked to be a stretch early in the year, let alone winning the entire competition as they were coming second last after five rounds.
However, they blitzed the rest of the season by winning eight in a row to finish second behind their grand final opponents.
They lost to the same team in the major semifinal before turning the tables in the big dance.
"The girls came a long way since the opening round," Ridland said.
"They were willing to learn and in the final, showed how tough they were."
At one stage, Ridland was the lone man coaching but fortunately for him, he received plenty of help along the way.
"I started the season off by myself, but I had people helping me throughout the year," Ridland said.
"Stockmen committee member Danielle Cowling, who knew a lot about league tag, was one of those people.
"The club manager did a few things for us as well to take the stress away from me."
The thing that pleased Ridland all year was how much fun the girl had and how well they worked and got along with each other.
When asked whether he would coach again next season, Ridland said he wouldn't if he didn't have to.
"I hope someone who knows about league tag more than me will put their hand up, but I'll do it again if my daughter doesn't have a coach."
