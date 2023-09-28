The Bush Fire Danger Period will commence on Sunday 1 October 2023 for the Goulburn Mulwaree, Upper Lachlan Shire and Yass Valley Local Government areas.
The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is urging Southern Tablelands resident to prepare now for the fire season.
Superintendent Peter Alley is urging all residents to complete a Bush Fire Survival Plan and ensure all members of the household know what to do on days of increased fire danger or if their home is threatened by fire.
"Residents should prepare their property by removing flammable materials from around their home and assets, keeping lawns mown, clearing gutters of leaves and checking hoses and pumps are operable," Superintendent Alley said.
During the Bush Fire Danger period, fire permits are required for burning activities.
Permits are free and easily obtained by contacting (02) 6226 3100 during business hours. Residents should request a fire permit at least three days in advance.
The RFS said fire permits help ensure fire is used safely and minimise the danger to residents, their properties and the community.
Fire permit holders are required to notify the RFS and their adjoining neighbours 24 hours before lighting up. You can notify of your intention to burn by visiting www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify or by calling your local Fire Control Centre on 02 6226 3100.
"People need to be extremely careful if they intend to use fire given the recent and forecasted conditions," Superintendent Alley said,
Never leave a fire unattended and if a fire does escape, it is essential to call Triple Zero (000) immediately so that emergency services can respond effectively to minimise any possible damage.
On days where the Fire Danger Rating is high or above, fire permits will be suspended for 24 hours and permit holders will be advised accordingly.
On days of Total Fire Ban, no fires are to be lit in the open.
To check the fire danger rating for your area, seek advice on bush fire preparedness or for any further information visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or call (02) 6226 3100 during business hours.
