Southern Tablelands moves into Bush Fire Danger Period

By Staff Writers
Updated September 29 2023 - 8:28am, first published 8:27am
A firefighter oversees a burnoff. The Bush Fire Danger Period begins on October 1 and all outside burns will need a permit. Picture by Jacob McMaster.
The Bush Fire Danger Period will commence on Sunday 1 October 2023 for the Goulburn Mulwaree, Upper Lachlan Shire and Yass Valley Local Government areas.

