Having had a permanent office in Goulburn for 10 years, Warrington Scott Pty Ltd owner and financial adviser, Prue Martin is proud of the long term relationship she has with her clients.
Today, October 4, is World Financial Planning Day.
In keeping with this year's theme of 'Live your today. Plan your tomorrow', "we appreciate that we have been entrusted by many members of the community to protect, accumulate and invest their wealth to place them in a better position for tomorrow whilst they live their day to day," Prue said.
"I am fortunate to have the opportunity to take this business and grow it in a community that I love and respect."
"We are proud to work with individual clients, companies, trusts and self-managed superannuants.
"We are a boutique financial planning firm that pride ourselves in long-term relationships with clients.
"Our industry has experienced significant regulatory changes over the last few years.
"To satisfy our annual education requirements, all advisers at Warrington Scott are committed to this continued education to ensure our clients receive not only the most appropriate advice, but personal, tailored and superior advice."
All advisers have a minimum of a Master's degree, and Prue is proudly a Certified Financial Planner (CFP).
"We pride ourselves on tailoring advice to a client's individual needs and objectives educating clients, but most importantly the education of clients.
"Making clients aware of why a strategy has been recommended, why a certain structure was recommended over another, and why markets react as they do is part of both our delivery of advice and education of our clients.
"Shares may suit one person, not necessarily the next. Superannuation may be the best environment for one client, but definitely not the primary investment vehicle for a 25-year-old," Prue said.
"The geopolitical instability, and volatility of world markets is concerning for all invested, it is common to forget the years of positive, strong returns and focus on the short term, uncomfortable movements of the market. Markets are cyclical and will forever have years of positive returns preceded or followed by a period of negative returns."
Warrington Scott caters for clients of all demographics and wealth.
Doing something positive about your financial situation doesn't have to be a big thing.
Ashleigh Pakis, a multi award-winning financial broker and owner of Panache Financial, says that just doing small things like looking at your spending habits can make a big difference.
After all, the old expression used to be, look after the pennies and the pounds will take care of themselves.
"Setting up a financial plan or goal, even if you're only putting away small amounts, is still better than putting your head in the sand," Ashleigh said.
"It may be as simple as doing a review on your budget, and we help people do that as well."
As a mortgage broker, Ashleigh has a keen eye on the real estate market, particularly in her home town of Goulburn. With the current short supply versus high demand issues pretty much everywhere, and Goulburn's great location between Sydney and Canberra, her belief is that it still has clear potential for more growth and "people shouldn't be afraid of losing value in their homes."
Whether you're an owner-occupier or an investor though, anyone coming off a fixed rate mortgage in the near future should definitely be looking at the possibility of "refinancing to a better rate than what their current lender may be supplying," Ashleigh said.
As such, you "should reach out to a broker. We can tell them within 15 minutes if they are able to refinance. We work for people in all financial capacities. We are able to present the case [to the bank] for clarity and get them into a better position."
Another point of clarity Ashleigh raised is that they don't charge clients for their services. "We get paid by the banks."
Also, "what people need to be aware of, is everything we do is digital. The process of applying for a loan is not cumbersome anymore."
What that means is you can do everything from home if you wish.
"Brokers have access to everything that bankers have access to. Whether it's a personal, home, investment, or business loan or overdraft; we do everything for individual and company needs."
Insurance is another service that needs to be looked at whenever your circumstances change. "Having the right insurances in place for each different time of your life is really important," Ashleigh said.
That not only means being insured for the correct purposes, but also having a safety plan in place. You need to think about your dependants and what will this leave them with if anything happens. So for instance, if you get sick for a long period, or have a car accident or a workplace accident, think to yourself, "how does that incident impact you and your family if you don't have the right insurances in place?"