Ashleigh Pakis of Panache Financial says that World Financial Planning Day is a good reminder to review your goals and what is achievable for you. Picture supplied

Doing something positive about your financial situation doesn't have to be a big thing.

Ashleigh Pakis, a multi award-winning financial broker and owner of Panache Financial, says that just doing small things like looking at your spending habits can make a big difference.



After all, the old expression used to be, look after the pennies and the pounds will take care of themselves.



"Setting up a financial plan or goal, even if you're only putting away small amounts, is still better than putting your head in the sand," Ashleigh said.



"It may be as simple as doing a review on your budget, and we help people do that as well."

As a mortgage broker, Ashleigh has a keen eye on the real estate market, particularly in her home town of Goulburn. With the current short supply versus high demand issues pretty much everywhere, and Goulburn's great location between Sydney and Canberra, her belief is that it still has clear potential for more growth and "people shouldn't be afraid of losing value in their homes."



Whether you're an owner-occupier or an investor though, anyone coming off a fixed rate mortgage in the near future should definitely be looking at the possibility of "refinancing to a better rate than what their current lender may be supplying," Ashleigh said.

As such, you "should reach out to a broker. We can tell them within 15 minutes if they are able to refinance. We work for people in all financial capacities. We are able to present the case [to the bank] for clarity and get them into a better position."

Another point of clarity Ashleigh raised is that they don't charge clients for their services. "We get paid by the banks."

Also, "what people need to be aware of, is everything we do is digital. The process of applying for a loan is not cumbersome anymore."

What that means is you can do everything from home if you wish.

"Brokers have access to everything that bankers have access to. Whether it's a personal, home, investment, or business loan or overdraft; we do everything for individual and company needs."

Insurance is another service that needs to be looked at whenever your circumstances change. "Having the right insurances in place for each different time of your life is really important," Ashleigh said.

