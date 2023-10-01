A large group of people from different ethnicities came together recently to celebrate an important date on the Chinese calendar.
That date was the Moon Festival.
There was plenty of food and dances at the gathering for people from all walks of life at the Goulburn Multicultural Centre on Friday, September 29 and one of the attendees explained what the occasion was all about.
"China's two biggest festivals every year are New Year and the Moon Festival, also known as the mid-autumn festival," she said.
"It's a day for the whole family to get together and have a mooncake to celebrate the autumn harvest.
"The cake is quite sweet which represents the enjoyment of life."
Other countries that celebrate the Moon Festival include Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.
