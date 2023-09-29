Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News
Voice to Parliament

Pre-polling opens in Goulburn soon for Voice referendum

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
September 29 2023 - 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remember to cast your vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum before or on polling day, October 14. Picture by Shutterstock.
Remember to cast your vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum before or on polling day, October 14. Picture by Shutterstock.

Pre-poll voting for the Voice to Parliament referendum opens in Goulburn on Tuesday, October 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.