Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Goulburn Bulldogs halfback Mitch Cornish finishes third in Les McIntyre count

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated October 2 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Cornish was the 2019 Les McIntyre medalist. Picture by Burney Wong.
Mitch Cornish was the 2019 Les McIntyre medalist. Picture by Burney Wong.

Mitch Cornish has been judged the third best and fairest player of this Canberra Region Rugby League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.