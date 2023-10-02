Mitch Cornish has been judged the third best and fairest player of this Canberra Region Rugby League season.
The announcement was made at the annual Les McIntyre Medal Presentation Night on Wednesday, August 30.
The Goulburn Bulldogs First Grade halfback finished five points behind winner Sam Williams of the Queanbeyan Kangaroos, but Bulldogs coach Shane McCallum said he felt the former NRL player could have won it if he didn't miss matches due to injury.
The winner of the 2019 edition wasn't the only local player to do well on the night.
Bulldogs Katrina Fanning Shield (KFS) playmaker and winger Krystal Blackwell was named Monaro Women's Best and Fairest while her coach Duncan Gray won KFS coach of the year.
Also winning coach of the year awards were League Tag coach Paddy Lenane and u19s coach Scott Ferris.
In the u19s competition, Thomas Harmer was the leading point scorer while Annie Croker was the leading point scorer of the league tag competition.
The outright winner of the Les McIntyre Medal was Queanbeyan Kangaroos captain coach Sam Williams who squeezed past Belconnen United Sharks half and former Canberra Raider Matthew Woolnough.
