Witness some beautiful art work and listen to music this week

For all your pre-loved book needs, find them at the Goulburn Rotary Book Fair. The fair have a large range of books including fiction, biography, sport, romance, children's books, gardening, cooking, you name it - they will probably have it. All books are at bargain prices and all proceeds go directly to Rotary charities and projects. The fair will be taking place at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn from Saturday, October 7. Email glbrotary@gmail.com. Phone 0417 667 045.
40 fairies have been crafted by local preschools, primary schools, Gill Waminda Aged Care and a local sewing school, Keeping In Step Sewing and that will be placed in local businesses and locations within the Goulburn Mulwaree region. Now, for $10 you can become an official Lilac fairy hunter by tracking them down and win a prize. All the money raised will go to assist with research for Cystic Fibrosis and those living with the condition. Tickets are available for purchase from Monday, September 25 at the Goulburn Visitor Information Centre. Email cfgoulburn@gmail.com. Phone 0490 118 506.
The October 2023 Gallery on Track Exhibition is by local artist Bill Dorman. "Steeling Away" is a whimsical exploration of metal, heat and hammers. Dorman uses over five decades of artistic practice to create a distinctive and offbeat world, where walking boats and islands with long legs are filled with fungi figures. The exhibition will open on Sunday, October 1 from 10am at 5 Blackshaw Road. Phone 4822 7889. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com.
Come meet fellow bookworms and discuss your favourite book of the month with the Genre Book Club's monthly gathering. While there is a theme for each month, what you read is up to you. The Genre Book Club takes place on Tuesday, October 3 from 5.30pm at 184/194 Bourke Street, Goulburn. Phone 4823 4432.
Three- time Grammy- winning Soweto Gospel Choir bring their latest concert Hope to GPAC. The concert celebrates songs and anthems from the Freedom movement of Nelson Mandela's South Africa, back to the Civil Rights Movement of Martin Luther King's 1950's. The group draws on the best talent from the many churches in and around Soweto. The choir is dedicated to sharing the joy of faith through music with audiences around the world and has received critical acclaim and audience adoration for their powerful renditions of African American spirituals, gospel and folk music. The concert will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street on Thursday, October 5 from 7.30pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Youth Services are inviting highschool students to join them for their holiday program including a roller skating disco and movie night at the Goulburn Community Centre. Support for NDIS participants will be available. All activities are free with lunch included but operate at different times each day so please contact Goulburn Youth Services directly for further information. The activities will be running from Tuesday, September 26 at 155 Auburn Street Goulburn. Phone 4823 4838. Email emily.heales@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, a licensed bar and cafe facilities available to anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, October 6 from 12 to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 4821 4465. Email Goulburngrc@bigpond.com.
Each year, the Goulburn Race Club hosts 20 race days. A full TAB, onsite bookmakers, bar and canteen facilities make the venue the perfect place to watch some of the best thoroughbred raising in country NSW. The next race day will be on Tuesday October 3 from 12pm to 5pm at Racecourse Drive, Goulburn. Phone 4822 2222.
The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening clinic provides free breast screening to women to support the early detection of breast cancer. The company is bringing their bright pink van to Goulburn to provide free mamograms for women of all ages. The van will be parked at 47 Braidwood Road from Monday, August 28 until November 24. Bookings are essential. Phone 13 20 50.
PCYC are running a variety of safe, fun, creative and inclusive school holiday activities for primary and high school aged youth throughout the school holidays. From pirate days and graffiti, to coding classes and skateboarding, there is plenty on offer. Getting a PCYC membership means access to 65 clubs across the country. PCYC Goulburn school holiday activities are run by qualified coaches that have a passion for working with young people in a sport and recreation environment. Drop your kids off for school holidays activities while you're on your 'staycation.' Pack a morning tea, lunch, drink bottle and hat but canteen facilities are available to pre- order lunch. The programs will be running from Monday, September 25. Email goulburn@pcycnsw.org.au. Phone 4822 2133.
Composing group Ensemble Offpsring bring 90's composure to life in their latest show 'The Surge.' For the show the group will be joined by guitarists Andrew Blanch and Vladimir Gorbach. With video by Blue Mountains artists Peachey and Mosig, The Surge is a multilayered feast of music, ideas, lessons from the past and - with a little luck - hope for the decade ahead. The performance will be taking place at 160 Verner Street, Goulburn on Friday, October 6 from 7pm. Email enquiries@humecon.nsw.edu.au. Phone 0422 337 017.
Artist Lisa Sammut explores the ways cosmic forms and forces mirror the elusive dynamics, relations and dimensions of our social worlds in her latest exhibition. Working in sculpture, video and installation, Sammut's practice oscillates between notions of cosmic perspective, belonging, connection and time. Privileging the poetic, intuitive and experiential, her immersive installations use a wide range of media to alter perceptions and question human-centric thinking. The exhibition will be taking place at 184 Bourke Street from Friday, October 6 from 6pm. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Come see the works of photographer Prue Hazelgrove and her love of capturing people for who they are. She is using the exhibition to celebrate the beauty and joy of her queer siblings whilst also acknowledging the grief and everything else that comes with the process of finding yourself, courtesy of the society that we live in. The exhibition will be taking place at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn from Saturday, October 7 between 9am and 5pm. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Kerry McInnis has more than 40 years experience in the field of art, particularly landscapes and portraits. She is fascinated with environmental transformation as arid creek beds become eroded floodways in an ever changing discussion between water and earth and is bringing her latest creations to Goulburn Regional Art Gallery to showcase. The exhibition will be taking place from Saturday, October 7 from 9am at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn. Phone 4823 4494. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
Divisional Barrel Races are back this month. Australian Barrel Horse Association barrel racing and pole bending will be running at the Goulburn Rodeo Arena at the Goulburn Recreation Area. Make sure you come down for a fantastic Day. The races commence at 45 Braidwood Road, Goulburn on Saturday, October 7 from 8am. Email tablelandstinspinners@hotmail.com. Phone 0413 883 219.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five-kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, October 7. Email goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.
Take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral. The splendid bell-tower, soaring windows and massive stone work are the first impressions one has of St Saviour's, with the only 12 bell and flat 6th country peal in the Southern Hemisphere. There are two tours available on Saturday, October 7 at 10.30am and 2.30pm. Phone 4821 2206. Email office@goulburncathedral.org.au.
St Saviour's community craft and garage sale market is on the first Saturday of the month at St Saviour's Cathedral Hall. There are lots of different stallholders with craft items, garden equipment, clothes, books, produce, tools, bric-a-brac, furniture, toys and plants all at low prices. Refreshments are available and everyone is welcome. It's at 170 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, October 7 from 9am to 3pm. Phone 4821 2206. Email office@goulburncathedral.org.au.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice and join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian, Celtic and Americana songs. It's on Sunday, October 8 from 1pm to 5pm at the Goulburn Club on Market Street, Goulburn. Phone 0407 240 635. Email music@goulburnclub.com.au.
Four of Australia's finest vocalists come together in a visionary performance combining heavenly vocals in a chamber setting at HumeCon. AVÉ is an elite chamber ensemble that is warm and welcoming to all, using the human voice to tell the stories of our time and place through song. Katie Noonan's new project, Australian Vocal Ensemble, will intertwine new Australian compositions by Anne Cawrse, Robert Davidson, Thomas Green, Alice Humphries, Zac Hurren, Stephen Leek, Katie Noonan and Jessica Wells, alongside new arrangements of music by Bach, Handel and Toms Luis de Victoria, exploring the extraordinary music from the late Renaissance and Baroque era, all set to the words of Australian poet David Malouf. The performance will be taking place at 160 Bourke Street on Sunday, October 8 from 2pm. Email enquiries@humecon.nsw.edu.au. Phone 0422 337 017.
