Witness some beautiful art work and listen to music this week

Four of Australia's finest vocalists come together in a visionary performance combining heavenly vocals in a chamber setting at HumeCon. AVÉ is an elite chamber ensemble that is warm and welcoming to all, using the human voice to tell the stories of our time and place through song. Katie Noonan's new project, Australian Vocal Ensemble, will intertwine new Australian compositions by Anne Cawrse, Robert Davidson, Thomas Green, Alice Humphries, Zac Hurren, Stephen Leek, Katie Noonan and Jessica Wells, alongside new arrangements of music by Bach, Handel and Toms Luis de Victoria, exploring the extraordinary music from the late Renaissance and Baroque era, all set to the words of Australian poet David Malouf. The performance will be taking place at 160 Bourke Street on Sunday, October 8 from 2pm. Email enquiries@humecon.nsw.edu.au. Phone 0422 337 017.

