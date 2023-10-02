Goulburn Post
From school holiday fun to a book club, here's how to fill your week in Goulburn

By Jacqueline Lyons
October 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Witness some beautiful art work and listen to music this week
Goulburn Rotary Book Fair

Pick up a pre loved classic

For all your pre-loved book needs, find them at the Goulburn Rotary Book Fair. The fair have a large range of books including fiction, biography, sport, romance, children's books, gardening, cooking, you name it - they will probably have it. All books are at bargain prices and all proceeds go directly to Rotary charities and projects. The fair will be taking place at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn from Saturday, October 7. Email glbrotary@gmail.com. Phone 0417 667 045.

