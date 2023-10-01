Pedestrian sustains injury after being struck by vehicle

A man was lucky to escape serious injury when he was hit by a car in Goulburn on Saturday, September 30.
Inspector Matt Hinton said a 61-year-old man, from Hill Top, was attempting to cross Clinton Street at about 5.15pm when he was struck by a white Subaru Wagon that had just exited the Marketplace carpark.
The man was treated by Ambulance for mainly superficial injuries and was conveyed to a Canberra Hospital for scans.
ALSO READ:
The 20-year-old female driver, from Goulburn, was breath tested and returned a negative result, police said.
"Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash and ask anyone with dash cam footage or CCTV of the incident to call Goulburn Police Station," Inspector Hinton said.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.