Sonja Bowden's love of horses and an artistic flair have scooped her one of Goulburn's top art prizes.
The Bundanoon-based artist was "surprised and thrilled" to win the Goulburn and District Art Society's (GDAS) overall annual art prize on Friday, September 29.
"I'm blown away," Ms Bowden said after the announcement.
"I was tossing up whether to come tonight but I'm glad I did."
The colour pencil drawing, titled Ready for the Ring Horse Head, claimed the major $2000 prize at the GDAS annual art prize and exhibition at the Goulburn Workers Club. Ms Bowden also took out the $500 drawings section with the same work.
Judges and artists, Anthea Da Silva and Kerry McInnis, said they were "intrigued" to understand the techniques used in the "delicate drawing."
"(We) loved the tonal transition between the background and the area between the forehead and the muzzle of the horse's face, inviting a revisit, and the detail achieved," they wrote.
"(It is) beautifully rendered, conveying the horse's emotion, a still moment before some dynamic action."
Ms Bowden, an artist of 35 years, breeds horses and at her Bundanoon property and competes in equestrian. She was formerly a strapper, stable hand and track work rider on the Central Coast.Husband, Pat Lacey, also breeds Appaloosas.
"I have a general respect for thoroughbreds and racehorses," Ms Bowden said.
"I'm passionate about what I do. I have the best job in the world and I'm really humbled to win tonight."
Ms Bowden said she depicted what she saw but also strove for perfection in detail.
The trained graphic artist is no stranger to success. She won at the Sydney Royal in 2023 for her drawing, A Few Good Men, depicting six of the 'best' thoroughbreds in racing.
She also won the 2013 Inglis Equine Art Prize people's choice award for another colour pencil artwork, Grand Sire.
GDAS president, Helen de Jonge, said the annual art prize and exhibition attracted 223 entries from all around NSW, across eight categories.
"The quality is outstanding," she said.
The judges agreed. Ms Da Silva said the she and Ms McInnis were impressed with the quality and diversity of works.
The event attracted generous support from major sponsors, the Goulburn Workers Club and Goulburn Mulwaree Council. Workers Club director, Craig Norris, opened the show. Ms De Jonge thanked the many local businesses for their backing. Raffle proceeds on the night went to the Goulburn Crescent School.
The night also honoured the late Goulburn artist, Stavros Papantoniou, who won the overall prize in 2022. His partner, Margaret Kearns, donated $500 cash for first place in the for Stavros Papantoniou Memorial Prize in the oil category. This was taken out by Philip Miles with his painting, Sunlight and Snow.
Other category winners on the night were:
