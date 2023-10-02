Some of the biggest crowds have been drawn to the Lilac City Festival as it wraps up three fun filled days for its 72nd year.
The three-day event concluded with a parade for all creatures great and small, in the annual pet parade at Belmore Park, on Monday, October 2.
But the pet parade followed a jam-packed schedule of community uniting events across the long weekend.
The sun was beaming down on Belmore park as the festivities kicked-off, with an official opening by the NSW Governor General Sir David Hurley, the first Governor General to open the Festival in more than 70 years.
Following his commencement, his wife, Linda Hurley, entertained the crowd with a song she had written just for the event.
The festivities continued with returning events, such as battle of the bands, to live performances, including busking, the Joyland Carnival, as well as a few fresh faces, including drag queens and representatives of the Muslim community.
This year also saw the introduction of the first Lilac mascot, a lilac teddy named Lilah.
Lilac committee member Paul Chalker said that they were "thrilled" with the attendance.
"We have had upwards of 5000 people show up every day, it's been so great to see the community because that's what this festival is really all about, bringing the community together," Mr Chalker said.
Lilac City Festival president Carol James said that the Festival was a massive success.
"Meeting people in the park and coming across people who have accidentally come across us," Ms James said.
"I think that's the big highlight. The whole purpose of Lilac is to have people meet the locals and support the community and have people return.
"Everyone has had a great time and that's what it's all about," she said.
Sunday brought wild winds but it didn't prevent the 40 businesses that had signed up to take part in the Lilac Street Parade from strutting their stuff down Auburn Street.
Following the parade, attendees were entertained by rides, street performers, mixed golf and more.
Sunday still wasn't the end of the weekend fun and festivities, with more people than they had seen all weekend, out to soak up the sun for a day of scavenger hunting, raffles, a free brunch and live music.
Committee member Sam Ross said that what made this year stand out was the amount of diversity in not only attendees but entertainment.
"We haven't done anything like drag bingo before and it was a real treat to see the Muslim community get involved as well," Mr Ross said.
Mr Chalker said that another thing that set the 2023 Festival apart from the others, was the amount of "feel good" stories to come out of it.
"We had people come from places all around the country, from Canberra to Melbourne, have a great time in our community together," Mr Chalker said.
Mr Ross said that the Festival was based around bringing the community together.
"It's all about diversity, bringing the community back and keep things pumping along," he said.
"It's a community event run by and within the community, and that's what drives us every year."
