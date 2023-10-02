High winds and temperatures tested the RFS on Sunday, October 1 as fires broke out across the Goulburn district.
A total fire ban had been declared ahead of the conditions but it didn't stop several blazes taking off.
A water bombing helicopter was called in to help with one of the largest outbreaks off Jerrara Road, Bungonia. RFS operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said crews were called to the scene at about 10.30am Sunday to reports a pile burn had escaped.
About two hectares was alight when Bungonia and Marulan brigades arrived. They called for aerial support and heavy plant soon after, while National Parks and Wildlife Service moved campers from the area as a precaution.
"The steep terrain and strong 30km/h northerly winds posed challenges and impacted its extinguishment," Mr Boddy said.
Some 20 firefighters and the aerial bomber managed to extinguish the blaze by 5pm. No property was threatened. The fire burnt more than four hectares.
At noon Sunday, five Windellama RFS units tackled a grass fire that broke out on Oallen Ford Road, not far from the fire shed. Mr Boddy said they arrived to find one hectare alight with 1.5 metre high flames. Crews reported that access was at times difficult but they managed to extinguish the outbreak. The cause is under investigation.
On Friday, September 29, crews assisted a landowner extinguish a bush fire on Woodhouselee Road, 7km south of Middle Arm Road. By 10am Sunday, the outbreak was contained to the farmer's fence line. Mr Boddy said crews inspected over the weekend and contained the interior of the burn.
The outbreaks heralded the official start of the bushfire season on October 1.
"High winds and temperatures were the biggest factors in the fires," Mr Boddy said.
RFS Southern Tablelands crews responded to 26 call-outs from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1.
These included four pile burns, two escaped pile burns, three grass fires, two bush fires, one tree alight and a structure fire near Yass.
"This weekend has shown that the bushfire season has started," Mr Boddy said.
"We are just at the start but as it becomes warmer and drier, we may see more total fire ban days. Now is the right time for people to put their bushfire survival plans in place."
The plans are free from local fire brigades and the fire control centre.
