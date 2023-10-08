The best team all season has taken out the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) All Age Mens competition following a thrilling grand final.
Crookwell finished the home and away season comfortably in first place and edged past MBK United 1-0 in the final thanks to a fortuitous goal from James Saul at the Goulburn Workers Arena on Saturday, September 23.
"It was a lucky goal," Saul said.
"I didn't really know what happened to be honest.
"The cross came and I just happened to put my head in the right position."
Crookwell captain Duncan Shepherd said he felt the final was a really hard fought game.
"MBK played very well and did lots of good passing, but we outworked them in the end," he said.
Despite being tight all match, Shepherd said he thought his side was better aerially and that they were fortunate their opponents didn't take their chances.
"I think we won the game through our strength in the aerial battles," he said.
"They had a lot of free kicks, but didn't capitalise on them."
Crookwell only lost three games enroute to their grand final victory and the competition's highest goal scorer put his team's success down to camaraderie.
"The best thing about our team is that we play for each other," Shepherd said.
"Even if they're not very good, we all try hard."
Losing captain Callum Emmerton found solace in the fact that Crookwell didn't outplay them.
"I don't think Crookwell were better than us," he said.
"They just got a lucky goal.
"We had plenty of chances, but didn't capitalise on any of them."
All the MBK players were disappointed at the end of the match, but Emmerton said it was still a very encouraging year.
"This has been the best season for us," he said.
"We're all mates from school and we formed a team again.
"We came from last after five rounds to making the grand final, so we gave it a good hard crack."
Crookwell was also the winner of the u15s competition.
Due to the success of grand final day, all STFA grand finals will once again be played at the Goulburn Workers Arena next season.
