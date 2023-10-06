All Paddy Lenane could ask for from his Goulburn Bulldogs League Tag side was continual improvement and that's what he got.
"Everyone who played improved and that's what I look at," he said.
Reflecting on the past six months, the Bulldogs coach said it was a pretty good Canberra Region Rugby League season overall.
"They had new players so from last year, we built a fairly solid team," Lenane said.
"We started the season with about 23 girls signed, but through injuries and other life commitments, we finished the year with 16."
READ ALSO:
The girls began the year in poor form due to a lack of team chemistry on the field, but found their mojo to qualify for the semifinals.
"It took a little while for the girls to work out their positions and what they were good at but by the end, they made the semifinals," Lenane said.
"It proved they stuck to their guns and listened to what I taught them."
The Bulldogs beat the Belconnen Sharks in the minor semifinal before falling 26-14 to the Gungahalin Bulls 26-14 in the preliminary final.
"With 10 minutes to go in the prelim, we were only 14-10 behind, so we were in it till the end," Lenane said.
"I couldn't be more proud of the effort the girls put in for the entire 80 minutes.
"The difference was probably just the bounce of the ball.
"In the match against the Sharks, everything we did just went our way, but not so much in the Bulls game."
In a season of many highlights, Lenane said the final game in the home and away season and minor semifinal against the Sharks was up there.
"We lost to the Sharks in a match we should have won, but the girls were determined to avenge their loss and they did it in the minor semifinals," he said.
Annie Croker ended the season as the highest points scorer, not only for her club but the entire competition, with 134 points.
This was Lenane's first stint at coaching a Goulburn team and he said he loved it as the committee and club were really supportive.
The strong charge he led the girls on in his first season earned him the title of league tag coach of the year which was announced at the annual Les McIntyre Medal Presentation Night on Wednesday, August 30.
The Bulldogs League Tag side will be looking to go a couple of steps further next season and Lenane said he hoped the players would return for another tilt at the title.
"Hopefully most of the girls will be back next year, but you never know with womens sport," he said.
"It'll be great if they are though because they're a really good team and work well together."
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.