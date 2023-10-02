Community assistance helps nab man wanted for alleged theft

Police have thanked the community for its role in assisting a man's arrest.
Police said at 8.30am Monday, October 2, officers saw a man in Goldsmith Street, Goulburn, who was wanted on a theft matter.
He ran from police and a search began. Police said he jumped a number of fences before the man was found in the rear yard of a Cowper Street premises.
He was charged with two counts of shoplifting, and one count each of shoplifting and resist arrest and refused bail by police.
"Police would like to thank members of the public who called police which led to the man's arrest," a spokesman said.
The man is appearing before Goulburn Local Court on Tuesday, October 3 in relation to the matters
