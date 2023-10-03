Some 700 Muslim youth converged on Goulburn for an annual conference during one of the city's busiest weekends.
Veolia Arena was abuzz as Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Australia held its conference at the venue from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1, coinciding with the Lilac City Festival.
The organisation's national president, Adnan Qadir, said Goulburn was the perfect central location for the attendees, who came from all over Australia.
"The purpose is to build a sense of pride in local Aussie Muslims and make sure we play our part as citizens," he said.
"...We know there are a lot of misconceptions about Islam out there. This is the reality but we believe in an open dialogue and the community talking and understanding each other a bit better."
The youth stayed at the Goulburn Recreation Area and participated in a range of activities like public speaking, basketball, volleyball and other events aimed at building life skills. Mr Qadir said they also reflected on what they could do "to serve the country better."
He stressed that the Association was involved in many humanitarian causes such as Foodbank and Red Cross.
Mr Qadir said the youth were exposed to role models at the conference who served in high profile professions.
In a special treat for attendees, Ahmadiyya Muslim Association of Australia president, Imam Ul Haq Kauser, spoke at the conference.
Speaking at the Muslim Youth Association's stall at the Lilac Festival markets in Belmore Park on Saturday, he said young Muslims "needed more attention."
"It is high time we give them what they need," he said.
"Our youth are very passionate and are active in humanitarian activities...Coming together this weekend is just the start.
"We want youth to be more involved in community activities...Giving them training and education makes them better citizens of Australia."
He and Mr Qadir said Goulburn had been very welcoming.
"It is such a warm community and people have welcomed us with open arms," Mr Qadir said.
"The amount of civility and respect we received here is unmatchable."
Mayor Peter Walker dropped in on the conference on Saturday and Sunday and addressed the forum.
On Saturday he said organisers had also booked the venue for next year's conference.
"It's all about inclusion and the fact we are one country. We are friends and that's what we should be doing on every occasion."
