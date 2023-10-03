Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn Red Cross shop's Lilac window display wins competition

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
October 3 2023 - 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Each year, Shane Mitchell pulls out his collection of Lilac and purple items and creates an imaginative window display for the annual Lilac City Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.