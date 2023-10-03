Each year, Shane Mitchell pulls out his collection of Lilac and purple items and creates an imaginative window display for the annual Lilac City Festival.
Mannequins donned in flowing gowns, dashing suits and sunglasses adorn the Goulburn Red Cross shop he manages.
This year's four-hour effort has reaped rewards. The shop took out the overall prize in the Festival's window display competition, continuing a run of success. The store also won the 'pre-loved' goods and op shops category.
The Red Cross shop scored a $1000 advertising package for the major award in the Goulburn Post sponsored competition.
Mr Mitchell said he entered the contest every year and usually came away with a win. This year he harnessed the theme, 'Lilac Spring Time'.
"I love Lilac Time...Everyone commented on our window and thought it was excellent," he said.
"...I like to get involved in Goulburn events so my next display will be for Steampunk (on October 14 and 15)."
Goulburn Soroptimist Club organised and judged the Lilac window display competition. President, Sue Latta, said 19 entries were received.
The other winners were:
