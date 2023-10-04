An infection that started in her ear has left Goulburn nurse Kristy Zecevic in a life threatening induced coma.
The mother of four was diagnosed with a Streptococcus infection that started in her left ear, which then moved to the protective lining of her brain, and invaded some brain tissue on the left side.
Now, in an attempt to keep her family together as she slowly recovers, her sister, Kelsey Wilson, has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family.
Ms Wilson hopes that the money raised will allow Ms Zecevic's husband, Mladen, to stay by her side during her recovery, and while they are both off work.
Ms Wilson said she has been overjoyed with the amount of community support since starting the page in September.
"The donations kept coming in fast and I was extremely overwhelmed and so grateful to our community," Ms Wilson said.
"I especially want to thank the nursing community, where a large portion of the donations have come from."
Kristy is the nurse educator for the Southern NSW Health District, and has worked as a nurse in Goulburn for nearly 20 years.
Her husband Mladen is a police officer at the Goulburn Police Academy. Ms Zecevic has two step children, Alexander and Gabriel, and two children, Sofia and Maksim.
On Saturday, August 23 Ms Zecevic underwent life saving brain surgery as a result of the condition.
Following the surgery she spent nine days in ICU. Eight of those on a ventilator.
She is currently in a high dependency neurology-specific ward of Canberra Hospital.
She has suffered severe deficit from the infection, and she has dense right sided weakness, which means she is unable to speak.
Ms Wilson said that the family hadn't been given any indication as to when her sister's condition would improve.
"We have been told that doctors are not sure how much her deficits will improve or how long it will take," Ms Wilson said.
Ms Zecevic suffered two strokes and multiple seizures post surgery, which has only made her recovery that much more complicated.
She has a very long road of recovery and rehabilitation ahead of her.
The realities that Ms Zecevic now faces have become more apparent since the GoFundMe page launched a few weeks ago.
"The money will be spent accordingly once we have more of an idea of what the future holds," Ms Wilson said.
"If alterations need to be made to the family home to assist with rehabilitation, they will be assisting with that."
As the intensity of Ms Zecevic's condition increases, the amount of funds needed, also increase.
All donations to the cause can be made through Ms Zecevic's GoFundMe page.
