The Lilac City Festival has wrapped up for another year, and the multiple winners are certainly grinners.
The biggest gardening award, Best Overall Garden was taken out yet again by Georgina and Ian Chambers on the historical Rossiville property.
ALSO READ:
Built in 1826, the property was constructed by Captain Francis Rossi.
For the owners, it is the third time they have taken out the top prize.
Ms Chambers said that they were thrilled to receive the honour yet again.
"We have won it a fair few times over the years so it's great to get it once again," Ms Chambers said.
The couple purchased the property more than six years ago after moving from Sydney, and have been working on creating beautiful gardens across the area, ever since.
Since moving in they have planted new trees, put in a watering system, recovered overgrown footpaths and garden beds.
Receiving the award again gave them some well earned recognition for their hard work.
The Chambers were just one of the recipients across the 14 categories.
The other winners included:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.