It was a weekend of contrasts at Hume Con last weekend. First we partnered with the Lilac Festival to host our second Battle of the Bands.
The bands attracted 600 votes for the people's choice by Sunday night, and we were delighted that the comp was broadcast live by RAM FM. In the judging, Ladies Night took the main prize, with Divorce Complex the senior runners up and Wretched Arms the junior runners up. Seha received an encouragement award.
The Con is still standing but our windows were definitely rattled. We are always excited to see what our emerging local bands can do and to celebrate their musical success.
At the other end of the music spectrum we partnered with Friends of Chopin Australia to bring two outstanding musicians to Goulburn, delighting an audience drawn from around the region.
Ewa Poblocka is a distinguished international soloist and chamber musician with over 50 discs recorded. She has performed throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia, and we were delighted she could manage a Goulburn concert.
David Pereira is arguably Australia's finest 'cellist, and we're lucky to have him living nearby in Murrumbateman. The program was very diverse- with new music revised by composer Elena Cats-Chernin specifically for this concert, as well as works from the preceding three centuries in Da Falla (20th), Chopin (19th), Beethoven (early 19th), and Bach (early 18th).
It was a remarkable showcase of the breadth and depth of these fine musicians with moments of tranquility and reflection as well as fiery showcases of technical brilliance, all delivered with fine rapport and sensitivity to the different styles of music being presented.
Overall this weekend showed some important features of our role as a conservatorium:
This coming weekend we host a different style of music again - the amazingly versatile Katie Noonan brings her vocal group AVE to the Con on October 8 to present Tumbling like Stars, using the human voice to tell the stories of our time and place through song.
Anyone who has experienced the quality and diversity of Katie's music making will want to be there, and those of you who haven't should come and experience why the rest of us are excited when Katie and AVE come to town.
