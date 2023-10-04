Goulburn SES is urging people to tie down loose items as wind picks up across the region and heavy rain is forecast.
Deputy unit controller, Steve Watson, said teams were on standby amid a weather warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.
"We have flood, rescue and storm teams on standby because if the rain comes quickly, there could be flash flooding," he said.
ALSO READ:
Goulburn is forecast to receive up to 30mm or more on Wednesday as part of a large rain front.
Winds gusts have picked up from 30km/h to 70km/h at between 10am and noon at Goulburn Airport.
Mr Watson said people should tie down items like trampolines and move cars away from trees.
A crew was called out to a Goulburn home yesterday after wind picked up and tossed a trampoline.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for large parts of southeastern NSW, including the Southern Tablelands at 11am Wednesday. Strong northwesterly winds and a low pressure system bringing heavy rain are forecast.
Goulburn SES crews last week responded to three call-outs for blocked gutters and downpipes during a hailstorm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.