Police have confirmed that a man has died following a two-vehicle crash near Taralga.
Just before 3pm, emergency services were called to Taralga Road, Taralga, following reports of a crash. It occurred some 600 metres north of Cooper Street, Taralga.
Police were told a car and truck had collided, causing the car to roll onto its side.
A police media spokesman said the driver of the car - believed to be a man aged in his 60s - was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics. However, he died at the scene.
The man is yet to be formally identified.
The driver of the truck - a 37-year-old man - was taken to Goulburn Base Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information on the incident or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Taralga Road remains closed in the area. Taralga and Goulburn bound traffic is being diverted via Strathaird Lane.
Emergency services are on the scene of a crash at Taralga.
An ambulance media spokeswoman said a car had rolled "multiple times." Police media said the crash occurred just after 3pm Wednesday, October 4 near the intersection of Cooper Street and Taralga Road. However The Goulburn Post has been told it was just south of the town's outskirts and also involved a truck.
A police spokesperson said a vehicle had flipped on its side.
A man in his fifties suffering head and leg injuries is being treated at the scene by paramedics.
Police Rescue was called to extricate a person. RFS is also on scene, along with NSW Fire and Rescue.
Taralga Road is closed in the area. Police have confirmed that detours are in place via Strathaird Lane, some 5km south of Taralga.
More to come.
