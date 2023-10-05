The Goulburn Tennis Club has once again had a great winter competition.
Richard Hailston continued to ensure our competitions run smoothly.
READ ALSO:
Monday night
Ladies A Grade - Jo Hailston and Ruth Gibson defeated Olivia Plumb and Rosemary Bollen in a tight three set match.
Ladies A3 Grade - Donna Cosgrove and Jenelle French defeated Letitia Hart and Kylie Kowalenko in a great three setter.
Krackers got the first set, but Cosgrove clawed them back.
Tuesday night
Mens A Grade - Jarrod Twaddel and Jarred Hunt defeated cousins Brad Griffin and Luke Rudd. The two J's were again too strong.
Mens A1 Grade - The mother and daughter team of Jenna and Ella Ferris defeated the father and son team of Steve and Noah Bricknell in another tight three setter which was very even.
Wednesday night
Mens A3 Grade - The father and son team of Luke and Owen Edwards, defeated trickshots Bob McCarthy and Jason Brayshaw. Edwards will be moving up a grade as he has improved really well.
Mixed Grade - The Rees brothers from Taralga beat Stingers Cheryl McQuillan and Mikayla Keith. The boys were way too good.
Thursday night comp - Ferris (Ella and Braedan Ferris) defeated The Rats (Ian Grimes and Mitch Chapman) in two sets. Brother and sister team have been very hard to beat all season.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.